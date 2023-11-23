SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) and Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) have forged a partnership to integrate the property firm’s Arca South to the Skyway Stage 4 project, the listed conglomerate said on Wednesday.

The two parties have signed an integration agreement that will connect the on-and-off ramps of Arca South into the Skyway system via the upcoming South East Metro Manila Expressway or Skyway Stage 4 project, SMC said.

The construction of the integration will begin next year, SMC said, adding that this will provide “seamless access from the Skyway to Arca South.”

“This partnership shows that when major companies work together, the potential for driving positive change is immense. By combining our resources and expertise, we will be doing more than just building infrastructure,” SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said.

This collaboration is also expected to bring more job opportunities, he said, adding that it would also deliver more “residential and lifestyle options for Filipinos — while dispersing economic growth and easing traffic congestion.”

“This collaboration will improve connectivity, benefiting not only the Arca South community but various stakeholders in Taguig as well,” said Cezar P. Consing, vice-chairman of ALI.

Arca South was established by ALI in 2014. It is a 74-hectare mixed-use master-planned development that features six residential projects and commercial lots.

SMC’s infrastructure unit is the concessionaire for the 32.66-kilometer Skyway Stage 4, which connects the Skyway system at the Arca South central business district to the Batasan complex in Quezon City.

The expressway is expected to provide an alternate route from the south to the eastern parts of Metro Manila, including Rizal province.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in ALI and SMC closed unchanged at P29.85 and P107.50 apiece, respectively. — Ashley Erika O. Jose