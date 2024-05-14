Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. — UST vs NU (Men’s Finals)

4 p.m. — NU vs UST (Women’s Finals)

A HISTORIC double crown is here for National University’s (NU) taking.

And without an inch of hesitation, the Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs shoot for the kill against their University of Santo Tomas (UST)counterparts in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 volleyball finals today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The NU spikers raided the Tigers’ lair with convincing victories in the opener of the best-of-three rumble and want no let-up in a bid to finish them off altogether for their first volleyball twin title in school history.

The Bulldogs, who scored a 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 win to zero in a four peat, get a crack at it at 2 p.m. followed by the Lady Bulldogs’ bid for their second title in three years at 4 p.m. on the heels of a 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 Game 1 win.

NU was anticipated to be in a dogfight against the young Golden Tigresses in their first finals appearance in five years and the hungry Golden Spikers in a finale return trip after a runner-up finish last season before turning their first encounter to a bloodbath.

Simply put, the championship pedigree and the proven experience of the Lady Bulldogs and the Bulldogs spelled the major difference that they will utilize once again in a potential clincher.

It’s the mentality for the Bulldogs, who have been the barometer of collegiate men’s volleyball with their ninth straight finals appearance and a chance for a fourth straight title.

NU’s plans of a victory march will not be met unopposed with Santo Tomas spikers vowing to wage an all-out retaliation to force a pair of winner-take-all duels.

Even if that means for the Golden Tigresses braving on to war with or without top soldier Angeline Poyos, whose status remains up in the air after going down with a right ankle injury in Game 1.

Expect the Golden Spikers to display the same battlecry. “I will challenge the players to wake up and have a sense of urgency. We will give our best. We will play our best,” said coach Odjie Mamon with reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez and Gboy de Vega leading the way. — John Bryan Ulanday