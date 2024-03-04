LISTED COMPANY DigiPlus Interactive Corp. said it has allocated more than P100 million for projects related to education, healthcare, community safety and resilience, and digitalization.

The 2024 budget for such corporate projects, which will be carried out by the BingoPlus Foundation, is a five-fold increase from the P20 million budget last year, the company said in a statement over the weekend.

Under education, the Bingo-Plus Foundation seeks to support the next generation of Filipino technology talents, it said.

Last year, the BingoPlus Foundation signed a three-year FutureSmart Scholarship Program worth P6 million with iACADEMY, which now has ten scholars. The foundation aims to support more tech students.

The company added that the BingoPlus Foundation also aims to provide accessible healthcare. The program offers financial support to patients and could also enhance the facilities of local hospitals.

The foundation also operates Bingo sa Malasakit, focusing on community safety and resilience, addressing urgent urban community needs and assisting indigent families.

At the same time, it includes Bingo sa Online Safety, focusing on responsible digitalization, aiming to foster a safe online environment amid rapid digitalization.

“We strongly believe in the four pillars that the BingoPlus Foundation are focused on. We’re excited to see all their hard work and planning come to fruition in the coming year. We hope to help more and more people in 2024 and the years to come,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said.

DigiPlus shares were last traded on March 1 at P8.05 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave