MAYNILAD WATER Services, Inc. said on Monday that it would allocate P4 billion to upgrade and rehabilitate 22 of its existing pumping stations and reservoirs.

Major activities include retrofitting to improve structural resiliency and replacing electronic and electrical equipment for enhanced pump operations, the company said in a statement.

Maynilad also aims to increase reservoir capacity for “better water service reliability” during maintenance activities and emergencies, as well as upgrade the pumps and motors to further boost water pressure.

Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado said that the maintenance project is part of the company’s service enhancement program to ensure sustained water access amid higher water demand.

“It will help to keep the water infrastructure resilient and responsive to the needs of our growing customer base,” he said.

To date, Maynilad has 39 pumping stations and 39 reservoirs located in strategic locations throughout its service area, up from only seven operational pumping stations and reservoirs in 2006 before the company was re-privatized.

Maynilad serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera