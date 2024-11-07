PAMPANGA 2 Electric Cooperative (PELCO II), an electric cooperative co-managed by Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has begun operations of its first mobile substation to meet the power demand in Mabalacat City.

The 10-megavolt ampere (MVA) mobile substation provides capacity flexibility for PELCO II’s distribution network — augmenting the existing power capacity in the city and other areas it served, Meralco said in a statement on Thursday.

“This first of its kind project is intended to ensure availability of stable electricity service to meet the growing power requirements of homes and businesses in Mabalacat City,” PELCO II Chief Management Advisor Joe-Mel S. Zaporteza said.

“We are working closely with the local government and other relevant stakeholders to continuously implement innovative solutions and projects that will benefit our consumers in the long term,” he added.

PELCO II is also developing a new 20-MVA substation which is expected to be energized early next year.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera