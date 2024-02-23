LISTED digital gaming company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. on Thursday said its forthcoming inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Micro Cap) is expected to broaden its investor base.

“We hope that our addition to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Micro Cap) will not only enhance our visibility but also broaden our investor base,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said in a statement.

“This recognition validates our growth trajectory and reinforces investor confidence in our long-term prospects,” he added.

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Micro Cap) offers expanded coverage of the global equity market, providing insights and benchmarks for assessing investment opportunities.

DigiPlus will be included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Micro Cap) on March 15, according to the company.

DigiPlus has reported a tenfold increase in its nine-month income to P2.1 billion compared to P172.37 million in 2022, driven by strong revenues totaling P16 billion.

The company attributed its revenue growth to increased user traffic in its flagship livestreaming bingo game and digital sports betting offerings under the BingoPlus and ArenaPlus platforms, respectively.

DigiPlus shares closed unchanged on Thursday at P7.75 apiece. — Revin MIkhael D. Ochave