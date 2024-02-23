LISTED specialty retailer SSI Group, Inc. announced the appointment of its new top officials on Thursday, following the passing of Zenaida R. Tantoco in early February.

Bienvenido V. Tantoco III assumed the role of chairman from director, while Anthony T. Huang stepped in as chief executive officer (CEO) effective Feb. 21, according to the company’s stock exchange disclosure.

The new appointments came after the passing of Ms. Tantoco on Feb. 8, who served as CEO and chair of the company, as well as chair of Rustan Commercial Corp. and Rustan Marketing Corp.

Ms. Tantoco was the eldest daughter of Rustan’s Group founders, Bienvenido Tantoco, Sr. and Gliceria Rustia-Tantoco.

In the first nine months of 2023, SSI Group reported a 66% surge in net income to P1.5 billion, with revenue climbing by 21% to P19 billion.

SSI Group’s brand portfolio encompassed various specialty and lifestyle concepts spanning luxury, casual and fast fashion, beauty, footwear, home, and restaurant categories. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave