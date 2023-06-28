TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP) has partnered with the automotive unit of logistics firm Lalamove to allow easier vehicle ownership for aspiring and existing operators.

In a statement, TMP said it tied up with Lalamove Automotive to let Lalamove operators buy the Lite Ace Panel Van variant under Lalamove Automotive’s vehicle ownership program.

TMP said one of its dealerships, Toyota Taytay, together with Toyota Financial Services Philippines (TFS), has created an affordable pricing scheme for the Lite Ace.

“Toyota Taytay and TFS then collaborated with Lalamove to provide this lite-on-the-pocket pricing as an option for partner operators, giving them the convenience to grow their transport and delivery services,” the company said.

“The Panel Van variant, in particular, lets Lalamove partner operators transport more goods as it is within the required payload capacity for Lalamove vehicles with its redesigned compact body and efficient engine,” it added.

Meanwhile, Toyota Taytay and Lalamove Automotive will reach out to more potential operations as it plans to conduct a series of caravans under the program.

“Under the program and with every Lite Ace purchase, a partner operator will enjoy a comprehensive accident and repair coverage by Toyota Insure and free Periodic Maintenance Service from 1,000 kilometers until the 40,000-kilometer checkup,” TMP said.

“Further strengthening the collaboration, plans for the program include the possibility of using vehicles from T-SURE, Toyota’s Quality Pre-Owned Cars program, for Lalamove operations,” it added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave