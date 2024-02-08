FRUITAS HOLDINGS, Inc. said on Wednesday that it has expanded its presence in the capital region by launching three new locations under its Ling Nam Chinese restaurant brand.

In a regulatory filing, the multi-format food and beverage store operator said that it has opened three Ling Nam restaurants located in Quezon City, Caloocan City, and Makati City.

“It is only the beginning of our… expansion in the casual and formal dining space this year,” said Fruitas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Lester C. Yu.

He said the company also aims to introduce Ling Nam’s delicacies nationwide to meet anticipated demand.

Fruitas said the new Ling Nam branch in Caloocan City, which opened on Jan. 3, can accommodate 48 persons and is located at Ziti Center Mall, 7th Ave.

The new branch in Quezon City was launched on Jan. 15 and is situated at Calle Bistro, Don Antonio Road.

Meanwhile, the new store in Makati City opened on Jan. 24 and is located at The Grid Co-Living, San Antonio Village.

Fruitas, via its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Lingnam Food, Inc., completed the acquisition of the Ling Nam on March 1 last year, in a bid to tap the Asian food market.

Under the agreement, Lingnam Food, which is wholly owned by Fruitas subsidiary Soykingdom, Inc., acquired the trademark, recipes and other technical know-how, certain equipment, store improvements, and inventory from the previous owner.

As of Feb. 6, Ling Nam has 34 stores across the Philippines, consisting of seven Ling Nam since 1950, three Ling Nam Express, one Ling Nam Noodle Bar, and 23 Ling Nam Fried Siopao outlets.

Some of the brands under Fruitas include Fruitas Fresh from Babot’s Farm, Buko Loco, Buko ni Fruitas, De Original Jamaican Pattie, Johnn Lemon, Juice Avenue, Black Pearl, Friends Fries, The Mango Farm, and Sabroso Lechon.

Shares of Fruitas rose by one centavo or 1.19% to 85 centavos on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave