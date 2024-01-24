HOSPITALITY chain The Ascott Limited aims to have 31 properties in the Philippines in the next three to five years, with 16 currently operational and 15 more in the pipeline, a company official said.

“There are 15 more Ascott properties to come in the next three to five years, [and] we are really excited about the Philippines,” Ascott Philippines Country General Manager Philip Barnes told reporters last week.

Properties set to open this year include Citadines Bacolod, Somerset Valero in Makati, and Somerset Gorordo in Cebu, with plans for Citadines Greenhills, Ascott DoubleDragon in Pasay, and Citadines Paragon in Davao for the following year.

Ascott launched its Citadines Roces Quezon City serviced apartment on Jan. 19, marking its 16th property in the Philippines, while on Jan. 16, the 159-room lyf Cebu City hotel opened, marking the 15th property for Ascott in the country.

Citadines Roces offers various apartment configurations, including studio deluxe, studio executive, one-bedroom deluxe, one-bedroom executive, one-bedroom premier, two-bedroom premier, and three-bedroom premier.

The property boasts facilities such as a fitness center, swimming pool, laundrette services, lounge, meeting rooms, function rooms, and an in-house modern Filipino restaurant named Alejo.

“As we take on this exciting journey, we hope to create a dynamic environment that’s one with the vibrant spirit of Quezon City. We look forward to crafting a future where every guest grows their love for the city in every second they stay with us,” said Citadines Roces Assistant Residence Manager Thea Karissa S. Peregrino. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave