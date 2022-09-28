GERMAN recycling and waste management firms are seeking business partners in the Philippines following the passage of a law in which producers are given responsibility over plastic packaging waste, a business group said.

“With the newly enacted Extended Producers Responsibility Act of 2022 in effect, we are glad that discussions during this conference will be timely for all stakeholders — especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) — in the recycling and waste management sector,” said Christopher Zimmer, executive director of the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI).

Republic Act No. 11898, which lapsed into law in July this year, requires companies to come up with policies for treating and disposing of plastic packaging waste.

Mr. Zimmer said during the group’s German-Philippine Business Conference on Tuesday that German firms are keen on exploring potential business opportunities in the Philippines.

“We are elated to see again the large interest of German firms by traveling to the Philippines to explore cooperation, engage potential partners, and to see the eagerness of their Philippine counterparts. We hope that this delegation will pave the way for more collaboration in the recycling and waste management industry of both the Philippines and Germany,” Mr. Zimmer said.

Five German firms participated in the business mission, namely: 2G Energy AG, BOMAG GmbH, CUTMETALL plus Carbide Germany GmbH, EUWELLE Environmental Technology GmbH, and Vecoplan AG.

“44,610 tons of waste are produced in the Philippines daily, but we believe that this can be solved,” Philippine Alliance for Recycling and Material Sustainability Founding President Crispian Lao said.

“The need to address the lack of infrastructure is key to attaining the goals of the Zero Waste to Nature Program,” he added.

The Zero Waste to Nature program is a commitment by global and local manufacturers to start and support efforts to reduce and collect waste, in accordance with the 2025 sustainable packaging commitments of some global brands while following science and local economics. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave