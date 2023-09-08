BLOCKCHAIN technology is seeing more use cases in various Philippines industries, from enterprise adoption and cryptocurrency to entertainment showcases.

“It’s more of telling the world that it’s not just about crypto and scams,” Chezka Gonzales, co-convenor of the Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW), said about the stigma around blockchain.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said at the PBW 2023 press conference on Thursday, referring to the increased support for blockchain integration from both the public and private sectors.

PBW 2023 will feature more than 150 local and global experts in panels and workshops, alongside a metaverse fashion gala, gaming exposition, pop music performances, startup matchmaking, and government-led learning zones, among others.

Donald Lim, PBW convenor and founding president of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), said that the country has the potential to be the blockchain capital of Asia given the growth in interest he has seen.

“Last year exceeded our expectations, proving strong appetite for blockchain education and collaboration,” he said.

“This year, we want to go bigger, showcasing more diverse use cases and inspiring more Filipinos to get involved in shaping the blockchain future,” he added, comparing PBW to other global blockchain conferences with a majority of Web3-adept participants.

“What we’re doing right now is building the right foundation with the right motivation,” he said on the slow and steady pathway of blockchain integration in the country.

Ms. Gonzales noted the public apprehension toward blockchain as a complex and isolated field. “We want them to be immersed and have this open thinking,” she said.

“The pull is for people to just be curious and not expect anything,” she said. “Baka may mas kaya pa pala tayong gawin (Maybe there’s more we can do) in the future, not just in terms of career but for the world.”

Government bodies participating in the event include the departments of Information and Communications Technology, Trade and Industry, Finance, Tourism, and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

Mr. Lim said the government should continue its open-mindedness and collaboration in the blockchain space,

PBW 2023 will be held on Sept. 19 to 21 at the Manila Marriott Hotel. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola