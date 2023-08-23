GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. reported a 46% drop in blocked bank-related scam and spam messages for the first semester.

“This decrease in fraudulent messages signifies our steadfast commitment to protecting our consumers from online threats. It is also a testament to the power of collaboration between industry leaders and regulators in curbing cyber fraud,” Anton Bonifacio, chief information security officer of Globe, said in a media release on Tuesday.

For the second quarter, bank-related scam and spam messages declined to 779,254, marking a significant decrease from the 5.1 million recorded a year ago.

Meanwhile, for the January-to-June period, bank-related scam and spam messages also fell by 46.5% to 4.85 million from 9.06 million in the same period last year, Globe said.

The company cited its tie-up with financial institutions as crucial in helping it combat fraud.

“Our partnerships with banks and financial institutions have allowed us to implement immediate and effective measures against online fraud, protecting the hard-earned money of our consumers,” Mr. Bonifacio said.

In 2022, the company said it had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Bankers Association of the Philippines where it signed separate agreements with banks to help filter fraudulent activities.

Aside from this, Globe said it continuously invests in technologies to streamline spam reporting and filtering.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in the company fell by P14 or 0.74% to end at P1,870 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose