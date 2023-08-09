HAVITAS Developments Corp. on Tuesday said that it is planning to develop a two-hectare residential property in Batangas by the fourth quarter.

Havitas Chairman and Co-Founder Alejandro S. Mañalac said in a press briefing that the company is set to introduce its first residential development project in Talisay, Batangas.

Mr. Mañalac said that townhouse units for its Aya Hill project would range at about P10 million spanning between 100 to 110 square meters per lot, with 73 units within the 20 hectare property.

“We saw this property with a commanding view of Taal Lake and immediately realized that we could come up with a unique product, a lifestyle-oriented development of uniquely-designed vacation or staycation homes, with strong income potential from rentals,” he added.

Havitas President and Co-Founder Jonathan F. Caro said that the company is expected to spend around P300 million in development costs for the property.

“We expect that the time table for development would be in the next two to three years and there is room for more expansion in the area,” Mr. Caro added.

The company said that it would focus on pocket developments of vacation homes which have rental income potential. — Adrian H. Halili