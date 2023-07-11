GLOBE TELECOM, INC. has deployed an end-to-end network slicing function of fifth-generation (5G) standalone which is expected to personalize the network experience of its customers.

“Network Slicing stands out in delivering a tailored service experience for our customers based on the applications in use within the network,” said Gerhard Tan, director and head of technology strategy and innovations at Globe, in a press release.

The new technology will allow the operator to adjust resources such as bandwidth, processing power, and network functions.

“It can be used for a wide range of applications, from connecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices to supporting high-bandwidth activities such as streaming videos and virtual reality,” the company said.

“With this advancement, Globe is equipped to offer customers a personalized, high-quality, secure, and adaptable network experience. The technology not only allows for the development and delivery of unique services and innovative applications but also accommodates customers’ growing data needs and ensures low-latency services,” it added.

The end-to-end technology will be able to divide a single network into parts designed specifically for different types of applications or users, wherein each has its own resources that guarantee performance even when they all use the same physical infrastructure.

To support this, Globe upgraded its network to carry out network slicing across all its domains and configured four dedicated end-to-end slices.

“All slices were meticulously tested and validated, successfully achieving aggregated speed results of 800 megabytes per second (Mbps) with varying slice speed of up to 200 Mbps depending on the bandwidth requirement of each slice type,” it said.

The company also said that network slicing was tested for cloud gaming, virtual reality laboratory, video surveillance analytics, augmented reality remote assistance, video streaming, and robots.

The new technology has already been rolled out to Globe’s corporate customers, it said in a text message.

On the stock exchange on Monday, shares in Globe rose by P32 or 1.77% to P1,842 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile