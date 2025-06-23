THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Monday imposed five years of anti-dumping duties on imports of standard gypsum board from Thailand, following findings from the Tariff Commission.

In Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 25-05, the DTI said that a dumping margin of 8.52% as a percentage of the export price will be imposed on products from Gypman Tech Co. Ltd.

Meanwhile, a dumping margin of 9.18% was imposed on products from Thai Gypsum Products PCL and other Thai exporters.

“Definitive anti-dumping duties shall be imposed for a period of five years on imports of standard gypsum board, faced or reinforced with paper or paperboard only classified under AHTN 2022 subheading 6809.11.00 originating from Thailand,” according to the DAO.

“This order shall take effect after the lapse of the period to file a motion for reconsideration or upon a negative resolution of the motion for reconsideration if one has been filed,” it added.

It also noted that the DAO will be implemented upon the Bureau of Customs’ issuance of a corresponding customs memorandum order or memorandum circular.

Meanwhile, the DTI said that it will return the remainder or the difference of the cash bond previously filed and collected as provisional anti-dumping duty upon the effectivity of DAO No. 25-05, given that it is in excess of the duty assessed.

The DTI issued DAO No. 24-10 to impose provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of Thai gypsum board for four months.

It was implemented on Nov. 27, 2024, when the BoC issued Customs Memorandum Circular No. 201-2024.

Under the order, the anti-dumping duty ranged from 4.65% to 34.72% of the export price. This was based on the computed dumping margins, which ranged from $0.01 to $0.06 per kilogram.

Citing the commission’s report, the DTI said there was dumping of standard gypsum board from Thailand between January 2022 and May 2023.

It added that the volume of imports of standard gypsum board at dumped prices accounted for 71% of total Philippine imports of standard gypsum board between 2019 and September 2024, accounting for almost 40% of consumption during the period. — Justine Irish D. Tabile