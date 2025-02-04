BYD CARS Philippines sold 4,780 BYD passenger vehicles in 2024, representing an 8,900% growth from 2023 and an 82% market share in the new energy vehicle (NEV) market, according to Ayala-led ACMobility.

“The remarkable sales performance of its electric vehicle offerings propelled BYD’s overall growth by an astounding 8,900% in 2024 compared to 2023 sales,” the company, which is the official distributor of BYD passenger vehicles in the Philippines, said in a statement on Monday.

“Strong sales confirmed BYD’s rank as the 11th best-selling automotive brand in the Philippines, with a 1% market share, even surpassing several established major automotive players and other Chinese brands,” it added.

Out of the total units sold, 2,078 were BYD Seagull, Dolphin, Atto 3, T3, Seal, Han, and Tang models, which allowed the company to secure a 69% market share in the battery electric vehicle segment.

Meanwhile, the company sold 2,669 units of the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, which was the brand’s top-selling model for the year.

“From July, when BYD Cars Philippines introduced it to the market, to December, it was also the best-selling model in the combined NEV and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segments, with a 19% market share,” it said.

In the overall compact-SUV (sports utility vehicle) segment, the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i captured a 14.6% market share in 2024.

Next to the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, the other top-selling models of the company are the BYD Atto 3 and BYD Seagull, which took a 35% market share and a 14% market share, respectively.

“Together with ACMobility, we are committed to providing more Filipinos with BYD’s global models that represent greener and smarter mobility solutions as we continue to build on this success in 2025 and beyond,” said Aiffy Liu, country head of BYD Philippines.

“We are focused on sustaining this momentum by delivering innovative and affordable models for our Filipino customers,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile