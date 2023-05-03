GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it has saved a total of 84,288 kilowatt-hours of energy after it migrated its site backhaul from using microwave antennas to fiber optic cable solution.

“The move lessens power consumption since most long-haul microwave sites are composed of multiple big antennas and outdoor units that contribute to higher power consumption,” Globe said.

The initiative is also seen to boost Globe’s network capacity to higher bandwidth, which will support the increasing demand for data in the Philippines. To date, the company has been able to convert 151 of its sites.

The company said that it will expand the initiative through more site conversions and exploring other microwave solutions and equipment that are sustainable and have lower power consumption and footprint.

“We are dedicated to creating a sustainable future through technology. Our conversion of microwave radio sites to fiber optic cable is a step towards reducing our carbon impact while ensuring backhaul efficiency,” said Gerhard Tan, director for network strategy and technology enablement at Globe.

Last week, the company said that by the second quarter, its broadband service Globe at Home will have a recyclable and upcyclable packaging design for its fiber product as part of its goal of shifting 100% of its modem packaging to recyclable material by end-2023.

“By closely engaging our vendors, we are able to make this significant move with our partners and collectively create a more sustainable value chain,” said Jepay Vallejo, assistant vice-president for product management at Globe at Home Broadband Business.

To date, it has deployed over 9,000 green network solutions since it started the initiative in 2014 and has put in investments in electric vehicles (EVs) through the launch of employee EVs and electric scooters. It currently has 25 key sites operating on renewable energy through power purchase agreements. — Justine Irish D. Tabile