ABS-CBN International, Inc. and GMA Network, Inc. have tied up to offer the latter’s programs on iWantTFC starting May 1, the companies said in a press release on Wednesday.

“GMA Network remains true to our vision of enriching the lives of Filipinos with superior entertainment and the responsible, unbiased, and timely delivery of accurate news and information,” said Ronaldo P. Mastrili, senior vice-president for finance and information and communications technology of GMA Network.

“This collaboration with ABS-CBN is another validation of this commitment as we make our world-class content available to a wider audience. At the end of the day, the Filipino viewers – our boss — will greatly benefit from this,” he added.

Among the GMA programs that will be offered in ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC are GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, GMA News TV, and other on-demand programs including Maria Clara at Ibarra, Abot Kamay na Pangarap, Apoy sa Langit, First Yaya, and the World Between Us.

Through collaboration, the GMA programs will be available for iWantTFC viewers in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the South Pacific or Caribbean Islands.

“Our iWantTFC platform is committed to providing the widest spectrum of Filipino content appreciated and enjoyed by our countrymen worldwide,” ABS-CBN International Managing Director Jun Del Rosario said.

“We are delighted to add a slate of live-streaming channels and popular shows from GMA to our ever-growing news and entertainment offerings,” he added.

ABS-CBN International is a wholly owned subsidiary of ABS-CBN Corp. based in California. It is the first distributor of Filipino content in the US.

iWantTFC is a Filipino streaming platform distributed by ABS-CBN International and its affiliates in their respective countries and territories. It is currently available in 247 countries and territories.

On Wednesday, shares in GMA Network climbed two centavos or by 0.19% to P10.44 each, while ABS-CBN Corp. lost 37 centavos or 5.28% to P6.64 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile