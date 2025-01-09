THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said members of Camp John Hay Golf Club withdrew their complaint against the state-owned corporation.

“A group of Camp John Hay Golf Club members moved to withdraw their case filed before the Baguio Regional Trial Court, signaling their willingness to build a partnership with the new management of the golf course,” the BCDA said.

The BCDA announced this week that management of the golf club has been taken over by a consortium led by Golfplus Management, Inc. on an interim basis.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said that the withdrawal of the complaint is a positive step towards the smooth transition to new management of the Camp John Hay Golf Course.

“We want to assure the public that new and former players will continue to enjoy premium golf course services, and that the workforce will be taken care of by our new interim partners, Golfplus and DuckWorldPH,” Mr. Bingcang said.

The BCDA recently regained control of Camp John Hay, including the golf course, following an Oct. 22 Supreme Court resolution, which allowed BCDA to recover the 247-hectare property from CJH Development Corp.

“In accordance with the Supreme Court ruling, the implementation of the writ of execution and notice to vacate was carried on by the court sheriff on Monday, Jan. 6,” the BCDA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile