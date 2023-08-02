THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday said it would increase public utility buses (PUB) that will be issued special permits on special holidays starting Aug. 14.

The agency has issued a memo that also extends the year model of buses that will be allowed to operate to 14 from 10 years, it said in a statement.

It will also increase the buses with special permits to 30% from 25% of the total number of units of an applicant under the same route.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III said the new rules would make it more convenient for commuters.

The special permits for the Christmas holidays will be effective from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 and from Palm Sunday to the day after Easter Sunday for the Holy Week. — Justine Irish D. Tabile