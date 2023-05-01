MOTORCYCLE taxi company MOVE IT launched an industry-first “advertiser vest” program as part of its initiatives to offer more livelihood opportunities to its riders.

The program will allow riders to have an alternative income stream through earnings from advertising campaign materials on their safety vests.

“MOVE IT is deeply committed to creating a better life for our rider-partners and their families, and key to that is ensuring that our rider-partners earn a decent and viable living from our platform,” MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto said in a press release.

“By providing them access to various income opportunities, we are optimistic that they can earn more, and succeed in their pursuits,” he added.

MOVE IT will be offering the mobile ad channel to its brand partners. It will be also taking charge of the production, management, and deployment of the vest ads.

“Select rider-partners will be issued with the campaign materials for hassle-free onboarding. Earnings of rider-partners will vary depending on the period of the ad campaign,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle taxi company said that it will continue its commitment to ensuring optimum earning capability for its riders. It plans to do this through the implementation of low commission rates and a post-service tipping mechanism in its application.

The company will also financially incentivize its rider-partners based on passenger ratings and total bookings accomplished.

“In any event that a MOVE IT rider-partner meets an untoward incident on the road, they can make claims for benefits and financial assistance as they are equipped with insurance packages,” it said.

MOVE IT has also committed to working closely with various brand partners that will be able to provide riders with exclusive deals on motorcycle parts and accessories, fuel, maintenance, medicines, and end-to-end registration packages.

Its brand partners include Shell, Caltex, Mobil, Tyremart, and Generika.

“MOVE IT is also intensifying efforts to attract more rider-partners into its platform as it seeks to serve more Filipino commuters and support the Philippine government in its goal of improving the state of the transport industry in the country, and creating viable livelihood opportunities — at scale, for Filipinos,” the company said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile