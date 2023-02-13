CONSUMER finance app BillEase has partnered with Rex Book Store, Inc. to offer light and cardless installment payment options for the customers of the educational products retailer.

Under the partnership, BillEase and Rex Book Store will offer a “Read Now, Pay Later” program with flexible payment methods for customers without a debit card or credit card. Rex Book Store is the retail arm of local educational publisher Rex Education.

In a statement, BillEase said students, parents and guardians, and practitioners shopping at Rex Book Store branches and Rex E-Store may pay upfront only one-third of the price of their selected books, assessments and digital learning products. They can then split the balance for up to 12 months.

“Meanwhile, law students can also get authentic law books and references and pay in light and easy installments. For instance, aspiring attorneys purchasing Ferdinand Tan’s Criminal Procedure 2021 Edition, priced at P2,320, will only have to pay P773.00 upfront and split the rest into customizable installment plans,” it added.

BillEase Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Georg Steiger said the partnership aims to help learners by making Rex Book Store products more accessible.

“BillEase is privileged to partner with Rex Book Store in equipping learners. Quality education usually requires a significant amount of money; some may find that a hindrance. We want to bridge that gap and help learners in developing the minds of future leaders,” Mr. Steiger said.

Marjorie Mallari, Rex Book Store chief revenue officer for retail, said the partnership with BillEase is part of the company’s efforts to improve its customer experience.

“This becomes another opportunity for us to enhance our customers’ experience and help them achieve financial ease. They would have better control of their budget, given the offer of light and easy installments even without a credit card. With this, we hope that more and more people explore and maximize this program because Rex Book Store cares,” Ms. Mallari said.

Rex Book Store is a learning solutions provider that offers educational products such as textbooks, teachers’ resource materials, modules, learning assessments, children’s books, digital products, and other services. It has branches in Recto, Morayta, Cubao and Ortigas in Metro Manila; Bicol region; Cabanatuan City; and Pampanga province.

BillEase, launched in 2017, is an on-demand consumer credit app that provides personal loans, e-wallet top-ups, prepaid load, gaming credits, and a “buy now, pay later” program that allows customers to avail of installment plans even without a debit or credit card. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave