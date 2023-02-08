CHEVRON Philippines Inc. further expanded its network by opening 28 more Caltex retail stations in the country in 2022, the company announced on Tuesday.

In a media release, Chevron Philippines Country Chairman Billy Liu said the company targets to open more stations every year to make its products and services more accessible to its customers.

Chevron Philippines markets the Caltex brand of fuels and lubricants.

The new retail sites are in Metro Manila, Isabela, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, and Palawan in Luzon. New Caltex retail stations also opened in Visayas and Mindanao.

Chevron said it opened a new Caltex retail station in Isabela; four in Pampanga — three in Angeles City and one in Magalang, Pampanga.

Caltex also opened a new site in Bataan, which the company considers as a key economic contributor to Luzon’s overall activity because it is located near industries, freeport and manufacturing zones.

In Metro Manila, the new Caltex sites are located in Quezon City and Ortigas.

Other new Caltex stations in Luzon are in Sta. Rita, Bulacan; Molino and Tirona in Bacoor, Cavite; Sta. Rita, San Nicolas and San Pablo in Laguna; Malvar in Batangas; Puerto Princesa City, Brooke’s Point, and Roxas in Palawan.

Chevron said two new retail stations opened in Bohol in the Visayas, and several stations in Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga City, and Davao City in Mindanao.

According to Chevron’s website, the company has nearly 600 Caltex service stations and 20 supply facilities in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Chevron said that it had expanded its partnerships last year by renewing its fuel supply agreement with Quezon Power Philippines, Ltd., Co. for the latter’s 460-megawatt net-coal power plant in Mauban, Quezon.

In August last year, Chevron also announced that it had signed a deal with Aboitiz Power Corp. to supply nine power generation plants.

“2022 was a great year for Chevron. We are grateful for all the accomplishments that we were blessed to have this year. We are even more thankful for the opportunity to give back to our loyal customers. None of this would have been possible without their unceasing trust and support,” Mr. Liu said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose