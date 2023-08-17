Manila Water Co., Inc. said it had acquired additional units of electric vehicles (EVs) as the company pushed towards its net zero goal.

“Water is extremely dependent on the environment and climate. This is why Manila Water is constantly improving our operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize our environmental impact. We work diligently to achieve our sustainability goals while providing quality service to our customers,” said Nestor Jeric T. Sevilla, Jr., Manila Water Group Director for Corporate Communications Affairs.

In a media release on Wednesday, the water concessionaire for Metro Manila’s east zone said it added four more electric vehicles as part of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability plan.

The company said it will also install fast charging stations in the regular deployment areas of its electric vehicles.

These charging stations will be powered by solar panels allowing its electric vehicles to run on pure renewables, Manila Water said.

In 2022, Manila Water launched its net zero project where it has committed to source at least 20% of its power purchases from renewable energy.

Net zero initiatives aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible while offsetting any remaining greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City, and Manila, as well as several towns in nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose