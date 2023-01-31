THE Keepers Holdings, Inc. acquired cocktail mixer brand from Diageo Philippines, Inc., as part of its expansion plans.

“The growing alcohol beverage industry and diverse spirits portfolio of The Keepers makes Island Mixers, a fitting addition to its cocktail mixers lineup,” the company said.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said that it acquired the brand through its wholly owned subsidiary, Montosco, Inc.

“In keeping with its expansion plans, the brand, Island Mixers, is also being considered for expansion from the current Island Mixers Lime variant into other mixing flavors and categories,” the company added.

The Keepers is one of the leading importer and distributor of world-class spirits, wines, and related products in the Philippines.

On the stock market on Monday, shares in the company slipped by a centavo or 0.71% to P1.40 each. — Justine Irish D. Tabile