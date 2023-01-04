CEBU PACIFIC received its ninth Airbus 320neo (new engine option) aircraft on Jan. 1 as part of the airline’s fleet modernization and sustainability plans.

In a statement on Tuesday, the budget carrier said that the delivery is the first of 10 expected brand-new Airbus NEO deliveries for 2023. Other planned deliveries include A320neo, A321neo, and A330neo aircraft.

According to Cebu Pacific, the newly delivered aircraft used sustainable aviation fuel heading to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila from the Airbus Hamburg facility in Germany.

“This sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)-powered aircraft delivery supports our sustainability strategy in shifting to a more fuel-efficient NEO fleet by 2028. We will continue prioritizing our sustainability journey as we maintain our position as the greenest airline in Asia,” Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Alex B. Reyes said.

Cebu Pacific said that SAF is a drop-in fuel, which is an interchangeable replacement for fossil fuels.

“It does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance or maintenance. The use of SAF results in an up to 80% reduction in carbon emissions across the SAF lifecycle,” the airline said.

With the new delivery, Cebu Pacific’s fleet consists of 21 A320ceo, nine A320neo, seven A321ceo, 10 A321neo, four A330ceo, four A330neo, 14 ATR 72-600, six ATR 72-500 and two ATR Freighters.

“Cebu Pacific’s sustainability goal is in line with global aviation’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The airline has made various investments that enable it to become fuel-efficient in its operations to keep fares affordable for the passengers,” the airline said.

“Apart from fleet modernization, the airline’s major pillars on its sustainable journey are resource optimization, which includes pushing for fuel efficiency best practices; and utilizing SAF by launching green routes by 2025,” it added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave