LOPEZ-LED Energy Development Corp. (EDC) launched a new electric vehicle (EV) powered by geothermal energy as part of the company’s decarbonization and sustainability efforts.

“Our long-term goal is to roll out this project in all EDC sites across the country. After all, what we want is to continuously be true and consistent with our mission to have a decarbonized future,” Gloria Amboy, EDC’s supply chain head for indirect category and program manager for EV projects, said in a media release on Monday.

EDC said its new EV will be powered by Geo 24/7, the company’s brand of baseload geothermal energy.

The EV will be powered by steam energy from a charging station located at Tongonan geothermal power plant in Kananga, Leyte, the company’s geothermal plant facility.

EDC said that it is also planning to launch two more EVs powered by Geo 24/7 in 2023 through its partnership with Hong Equipment and Development Corp. Currently, there are three Geo 24/7-powered vehicles in Leyte.

The diversified renewable energy firm said the first three EVs are from Hong Equipment and Development Corp. and will be tested for six months first to determine additional units for its other facilities in the country.

“More than just an electric vehicle, what makes it special is it is powered by geothermal, which makes it a 100% renewable energy-powered vehicle. Others are powered by electricity that usually comes from carbon-intensive coal. This EV is the vehicle of the future,” William Hong, vice-president for business development at Hong Equipment and Development.

Data from EDC’s website showed that the company has installed a renewable energy capacity of 1,476.59 megawatts (MW). Geothermal energy capacity is its major source of power with an installed capacity of 1,181.8 MW, which it said accounts for 61.3% of the country’s total. — Ashley Erika O. Jose