VILLAR-LED Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) channel ALLTV has signed a partnership deal with a cable operators group to expand its reach, a company official announced on Wednesday.

ALLTV recently “inked a partnership with the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association, Inc. (PCTA) for the network’s airing expansion to more cable operators across the country,” AMBS said in an e-mailed statement.

The partnership will allow ALLTV to be streamed to nearly 300 more cable operators.

“Currently, viewers can watch ALLTV on Channel 2 on Free TV and Planet Cable, Channel 35 on Sky or CignalTV, Channel 32 on GSAT, Channel 23 on Cablelink, and Channel 2 on other cable TV providers,” AMBS said.

AMBS President Maribeth C. Tolentino said ALLTV targets to reach homes in remote areas.

“This collaboration between AMBS and PCTA is very timely and I’d like to say that cable TV still plays an important role as far as distributing content or programs like this as we are the last mile in delivering content to the most far-flung areas across the country,” PCTA President Venancio Lo said.

ALLTV is under Prime Assets Ventures, Inc. led by businessman Manuel Paolo A. Villar.

The media company has also signed a content license partnership deal with CNN Philippines, a commercial, broadcast, cable, and satellite TV network owned and operated by Nine Media Corp., together with RPN, under a license from Warner Bros. Discovery. — Arjay L. Balinbin