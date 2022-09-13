2GO Group, Inc. has launched its largest cross-dock facility in Parañaque, the listed shipping and logistics provider announced on Monday.

“Location is key to achieving supply chain efficiency, and Asinan provides us with the site’s proximity to the Skyway, SLEX, and Cavitex. Given this, we thought it best to integrate our operations for Mega Manila and South Luzon all in one place,” said Anna Estela G. Vicencio, 2GO logistics and distribution business unit head.

2GO said its Asinan cross-dock facility has a total area of 11,000 square meters and can accommodate the shipment of fast-moving consumer goods to different parts of Luzon.

Ms. Vicencio said that the company’s new facility will help 2GO to move shipments of both food and non-food faster.

2GO, a subsidiary of SM Investments Corp., offers multimodal transportation, warehousing and inventory management, distribution, special containers, and project logistics. It also provides e-commerce logistics, including last-mile deliveries, and express courier deliveries.

Frederic C. DyBuncio, chairman, president and chief executive officer of 2GO, said in a press release that the location of the facility “shows the synergy and the support that the SM group is giving to 2GO.”

“The group really believes that logistics is a very, very important sector in the growth of the Philippine economy. And that’s why we decided to invest even more in the logistics space,” he added.

On Monday, shares in the company closed 0.28% or two centavos higher to close at P7.05 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose