THE ABOITIZ group is targeting to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across its units, the top official of Aboitiz Data Innovation Pte. Ltd. (ADI) said, as the company sees broader adoption and interest in the technology.

“[AI will be integrated] across the board, so again, the way we look at artificial intelligence, we are very much focused on customer service and operations,” David R. Hardoon, chief executive officer of ADI, said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Headquartered in Singapore, ADI is the data innovation unit of listed holding firm Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.

The company said it will tap and utilize AI for its financial services unit and its energy arm, Aboitiz Power Corp.

“For our financial services, it [has] everything to do with customer services, hyper-personalization. For our power [unit], which is all about operations it will help us identify potential failures in advance, grid irregularities and load balancing,” he said, adding the firm will also tap AI for its cement manufacturing unit.

AI will also help improve its cement manufacturing process as it will tap the technology to help advance its operations as they traditionally used machines controlled by human operators.

Further, the growing adoption of AI is seen to “excite” the economy, Mr. Hardoon said, as it is also expected to boost the workforce.

The country’s digital economy is anticipated to reach as high as $150 billion by 2030 mainly driven by e-commerce, according to a recent report released by Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Company.

The report said the Philippines is projected to reach between $80 billion and $150 billion in gross merchandise value by 2030, slightly lower than its previous projection of $100-150 billion.

The country’s internet economy is seen to grow by an annual 20% to reach $35 billion by 2025. The 20% compound annual growth rate is said to be the fastest in Southeast Asia, along with Vietnam. — Ashley Erika O. Jose