ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to JGC Philippines, Inc., for the 20-megawatt-alternating current (MWac) Solana solar power project in Hermosa, Bataan.

In a statement, Alternergy said it had chosen JGC Philippines, which is said to be the largest overseas EPC subsidiary of Japan’s JGC group, to handle the EPC of its wholly owned subsidiary Solana Solar Alpha, Inc. (SSAI).

“We are excited to move forward with the construction of the Solana Project, part of the Alternergy Group’s Triple Play portfolio,” Alternergy Chairman Vicente S. Perez, Jr., said in a media release.

The renewable energy company said that JGC Philippines was selected after a competitive bidding process that involved six companies from China, Germany, India, and Japan.

JGC serves industries such as power, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, metals, and minerals, and biofuels.

Mr. Perez said proceeds from the company’s public offering have resulted in its full equity participation in the Solana project, and allowed it to settle obligations for the full purchase of the project site, which is 500 meters away from the Hermosa substation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

Alternergy aims to develop up to 1,370 megawatts of renewable energy sources such as onshore and offshore wind, solar, and run-of-river hydropower projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose