Conrad Manila’s Presidential Suite bags award

SM HOTELS and Conventions Corp.’s (SMHCC) five-star property Conrad Manila recently received the Hotel Suite Asia Pacific 2019 award at the International Hotel and Property Awards for its Presidential Suite.

SMHCC President Elizabeth T. Sy had ensured the best team would develop Conrad Manila’s Presidential Suite.

Interior architect Michael Fiebrich was picked to design the suite, while former Cultural Center of the Philippines President Nestor Jardin was tapped to curate art pieces. Works by Filipino artists Sam Penaso, Nestor Vinluan, Jonathan Olazo, and Alain Hablo decorate the suite.

“Indeed, SMHCC stands with utmost pride with this recent accolade as it clearly affirms the owners’ unquestionable integrity, foresight and quest for success,” the company said in a statement.

Supported by its parent company SM Prime Holdings, Inc., SMHCC has grown from two hotels and one convention center in 2008 to eight hotels and five convention centers now. Its portfolio includes Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Pico de Loro, Radisson Blu Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, Park Inn by Radisson North Edsa and the SMX Convention Centers and Trade Halls.

“This recent feat is just one of the many local and international recognitions that the (Sy) family takes pride in, resulting from an imbibed culture of excellence. With an aspiration to constantly innovate and provide value to guests, SMHCC serves as a catalyst in improving the tourism sector,” the company added.