BSP chief highest paid official in 2020, state auditors say

PHILIPPINE central bank Governor Benjamin E. Diokno was the highest paid government official in 2020, followed by the country’s chief government lawyer and several state bankers, according to state auditors.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) chief earned P19.79 million last year, while Solicitor General Jose C. Calida earned P15.65 million, the Commission on Audit (CoA) said in a May 3 report posted on its website on Tuesday.

Rounding the top five were United Coconut Planters Bank Vice President Eulogio V. Catabran III with P15.46 million, Government Service Insurance System Rolando L. Macasaet with P15.25 million and Former Chief Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe with P15.20 million.

Central bank officials and Supreme Court justices also made it to the top 20 highest paid government personalities last year.

Magistrates who made the cut were retired Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta (P14.25 million), Justice Marvic F. Leonen (P10.67 million), Justice Alfredo S. Caguioa (P10.48 million), Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo (P10.46 million) and Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando (P10.15 million).

Also making it to the top 20 were BSP Deputy Governor Maria Almasara Cyd N. Tuano-Amador (P15.15 million), Deputy Governor Chuchi G. Fonancier (P14.34 million), Senior Assistant Governor Dahlia D. Luna (P12.63 million), Senior Assistant Governor Ma. Ramona GDT Santiago (12.53 million), Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila, Jr. (P11.64 million), Monetary Board member Peter B. Favila (P10.11 million) and Monetary Board member Felipe M. Medalla (P10.1 million).

Also in the top 20 were UCPB President Higinio O. Macadaeg, Jr. (P13.2 million); Development Bank of the Philippines President Emmanuel G. Herbosa (P11.4 million) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Emilio B. Aquino (P11.2 million). — Gillian M. Cortez