THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it is offering a 36 hectares within New Clark City for long-term lease and development.

“The BCDA invites interested real estate developers, industrial park builders, solar power plant developer, and other market players to be part of the development of the selected ‘buffer zones’ on an ‘as-is, where-is’ basis within our premier development — New Clark City — in Central Luzon, Philippines,” it said in an announcement published in newspapers on Wednesday.

It said developers and locators can apply for some investment incentives, including the 20% to 25% levy on domestic corporations under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act.

They can also apply for tax and duty-free imports of raw materials and capital equipment under the CREATE Act.

BCDA said it aims to introduce development within the so-called “buffer zones” to maximize their use through 25-year leases, renewable for a further 25 years.

“Prospective proponents may submit their expression of interest to BCDA on or before Jan. 14, 2022,” it added.

The BCDA holds office at Bonifacio Technology Center, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

New Clark City, which is being positioned as the first smart, green, sustainable, and disaster-resilient metropolis in the Philippines, is a 9,450-hectare master planned property within the Clark Special Economic Zone in Pampanga and Tarlac. — Arjay L. Balinbin