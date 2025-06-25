BDO UNIBANK, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nestor V. Tan has been elected as the new president of the International Monetary Conference (IMC), making him the first Filipino to be chosen for the post.

Mr. Tan was elected as president for the 2025-2026 term during the IMC’s annual gathering in Brussels, Belgium, BDO said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IMC is a nonprofit organization made up of chairpersons and chief executive officers of 58 of the world’s largest financial institutions across 31 countries.

“Mr. Tan is the first Filipino to be elected as president of the IMC, and his election reflects his extensive expertise in banking and finance and affirms his leadership standing in the global banking community. It is also a recognition of BDO’s consistent performance and growing influence in the regional and global financial sectors,” the bank said.

“His appointment marks a milestone not only for BDO but also for the Philippine banking industry, which continues to gain recognition in the global financial community.”

Past IMC presidents include KBC Group CEO Johan Thijis, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chair Carlos Torres Vila, and Citigroup, Inc. Chair John Dugan.

BDO said the IMC serves as a private forum for dialogue among leaders of global financial institutions, central banks, governments, and multilateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“Since its founding in 1954, the IMC has played a key role in shaping international banking practices and policies,” it added. — A.M.C. Sy