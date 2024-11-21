THE CENTRAL BANK’S term deposit facility (TDF) fetched bids worth P290.223 billion, above the P250-billion offer and P286.038 billion in tenders a week ago.

Tenders for the seven-day debt reached P177.147 billion against the P140 billion auctioned off by the central bank and P154.396 billion in bids last week.

Banks asked for yields of 5.97% to 6.0825%, from 5.955% to 6.09% a week earlier. This caused the average rate of the one-week deposits to slip by 0.98 basis point (bp) to 6.0616%.

Meanwhile, bids for the 14-day term deposits reached P113.076 billion from the P110-billion offer, also above the P131.642 billion in tenders last week.

Accepted rates for the tenor were 6% to 6.125% compared with 6% to 6.12% a week ago. The average rate for the two-week deposits declined by 0.91 bp to 6.092%.

The central bank has not auctioned 28-day term deposits for more than four years to give way to its weekly sales of bills with the same tenor. BSP bills are more flexible because they are tradable, unlike TDFs.

The central bank uses the term deposits and 28-day bills to mop up excess liquidity in the financial system and to better guide market rates.

“The BSP TDF average auction yields were again slightly lower for the ninth straight week as BSP Governor Remolona signaled a possible 25-bp rate cut on Dec. 19, but clarified that the decision could either be a rate cut or a pause, depending on economic data, Michael L. Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said in a Viber message.

Central bank Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. on Tuesday said the central bank is still in its easing cycle.

The Monetary Board could deliver another rate cut either at its December meeting or the meeting after, he said.

The BSP has cut borrowing costs by 50 bps since it started its rate-cutting cycle in August.

The Monetary Board made a 25-bp cut at its meetings in August and October, bringing the benchmark to 6%.

Mr. Remolona has said the central bank would continue to cut rates in 25-bp increments. He also said the BSP might not necessarily reduce rates at every quarter or every meeting. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson