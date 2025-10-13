Habi expands, diversifies in new venue

1 of 3

THIS YEAR’S Likhang Habi Fair was bigger than before, moving from its former site in Glorietta’s activity center to the Space Events Hall of nearby One Ayala in Makati.

From the previous 100 booths, they expanded to 116, according to an interview with Rambi Katrina Lim, Secretary of Habi: The Philippine Textile Council, during the fair. The fair ran from Oct. 10 to 12.

“The reason why we moved here was because the space in Glorietta was no longer going to be available in the regular capacity because there are a lot of renovations,” she said.

More than the increased number of vendors (which also included food vendors this time, such as chef Sau del Rosario’s Cafe Fleur), there was a push for vendors to innovate: “The vendors that have been with us also diversified the products they’re selling.” We saw this in some booths, such as with Aruga Handwovens spreading out from babywearing slings and scarves to jackets and separates (related story: https://www.bworldonline.com/arts-and-leisure/2022/10/10/479386/rescuing-a-weaving-tradition-from-the-brink-of-extinction/ ).

Ms. Lim also said that they had more vendors coming from the Visayas and Mindanao regions, but also, “We’re seeing that a lot of grassroots communities are willing to invest in coming to the fair,” she said. “They see that there is potential.”

The fair also added new programs such as styling demos and talks, with topics such as the application of handwoven textiles outside fashion, the journey of entrepreneurs in that space, and young voices advocating heritage in fashion.

On display as well were the entries and winners of the 8th Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving Competition and the 4th Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Weaving Competition.

“The talks are also preparation — we’re hosting the ASEAN Textile Symposium in 2028,” said Ms. Lim.

Habi has already done a lot — in reviving industries and introducing new eyes to traditional craft — and it’s that that becomes the measure of their success. “The fair is a market encounter more than a bazaar. The vendors, the weaving entrepreneurs are able to meet their market. They’re able to adjust their products to what the market wants.

“It’s about purpose. It’s about relevance.”

The winners of the 8th Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving Competition were:

• Liniwan Category – Liniwan by Rosemarie Loveras

• Pure Piña Category – Pure Piña with Dot Dots by Melanie Palmon

• Natural Fiber Blends with Piña (Seda/Jusi/Cotton/Abaca) Category – Sampaguita Bloom in Contrast by Raquel Eliserio

• Filip+Inna Innovation Award – Aurora Piña by Pablina and Jeana

• Young Weaver Award – Piña Silk Suksok with Ringgi by Zyrel A. Regusta

The winners of the 4th Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Weaving Competition had yet to be announced as of press time. — JLG