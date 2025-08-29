Stuff to Do (08/29/25)

1 of 5

See Ice Seguerra perform in the mall

SINGER-SONGWRITER Ice Seguerra will be making a rare appearance in a mall — in a busking act. On Aug. 29, 5 p.m., Mr. Seguerra will be at the Activity Area of Gateway Mall 1, in Cubal, Quezon City, as part of the promotion of his new album titled Being Ice. The busking act will include some of his greatest hits plus songs from his new album.

Catch Kim Myung Soo at the Korea Travel Fiesta

KOREAN star Kim Myung Soo is flying back to the Philippines for the Korea Travel Fiesta 2025. It takes place on Aug. 30 and 31 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City. The event is meant for Filipinos to discover the beauty of Korea’s winter. Kim Myung Soo, also known as L from the K-pop group Infinite, will serenade local fans at the event and will be joined by other entertainers: Se7en, Kim Dong-jun from ZE:A, Sunye from Wonder Girls, Lim Se-jun from Victon, musical actor Kim Da-hyun from Dream High: The Musical, dance crew ARTix from the South Korean dance survival show Street Dance Girls Fighter, world-renowned Taekwondo performance team K-TIGERS, and the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines’ Everyone’s KPOP winners. The Korea Travel Fiesta is hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office.

Bring your kids to the Nips park in Market! Market!

CHOCOLATE BRAND Jack ‘n Jill Nips has mounted the Nips Pour Pop & Play Park event. Happening on Aug. 30 at the Ground Floor of Market! Market!, Taguig, this interactive playground is designed to give kids and their parents an avenue for play and creativity. It has three activity zones: Pour Zone, which offers Nips chocolates; Pop Zone, where visitors can participate in a dance challenge to win Nips products and merchandise; and Play Zone, a ball pit for kids to play in.

Spread faith at Jescom Fair 2025

THE Jescom Fair 2025, with the theme “Engage: Stories of Hope,” will take place on Aug. 30 at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, Cubao, Quezon City. This year, it gathers storytellers, dreamers, and digital missionaries who want to spread hope through faith and media. The event encompasses talks, creative booths, live performances, and encounters with others who want to spread Catholicism.

Watch horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites

FROM New Line Cinema comes the ninth entry in the Conjuring film universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and produced by franchise architects James Wan and Peter Safran. The latest film delivers another chapter based on real events, with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reuniting for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Conjuring: Last Rites will be shown in Philippine cinemas starting Sept. 3.