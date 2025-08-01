Stuff to Do (08/01/25)

1 of 6

Watch a documentary on the zarzuela

CATCH a screening of the documentary Tiempo de Zarzuela by Cristina Otero Roth on Aug. 1, 3 p.m., at the Intramuros branch of Instituto Cervantes. This is part of a month-long cultural program highlighting the shared legacy of zarzuela in the Philippines, presented by the Instituto Cervantes, the Embassy of Spain, and the University of Santo Tomas (UST). From Aug. 1 to 28, the cultural celebration, entitled Zarzuela Viva, will feature weekly zarzuela screenings, a zarzuela workshop, and a zarzuela recital. To be screened on Aug. 7, 3 p.m., at the Intramuros branch of Instituto Cervantes is a production by Teatro de la Zarzuela of the classic La del manojo de rosas by Pablo Sorozábal. This will be followed by a screening of Alfredo Sanzol’s production of El barberillo de Lavapiés by Francisco Asenjo Barbieri, on Aug. 14, and a screening of El sobre verde by Jacinto Guerrero on Aug. 28. These last two screenings will take place at 3 p.m. at the Central Laboratory Auditorium of the University of Santo Tomas. From Aug. 18 to 22, a four-day Zarzuela Workshop will be conducted by Spanish pianist Ramón Grau from Teatro de La Zarzuela in Madrid, at the Conservatory of Music of UST. On Aug. 26, the zarzuela workshop participants and Mr. Grau will present a concert, Zarzuela-Sarswela, at the Education Auditorium, UST. This event is open to public, but they should register early through this link: https://forms.office.com/e/gqQYWUHzSb. For more information about Zarzuela Viva, visit Instituto Cervantes’ website at www.manila.cervantes.es, or follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila/.

Learn some history at Gateway’s HistoEx

A THREE-DAY expo celebrating the Philippines’ historic and cultural treasures will take place for free at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City. History to Experience (HistoEx) will take place from Aug. 1 to 3. It is a production of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) in partnership with Araneta City and the J. Amado Araneta Foundation. With the theme “Diwa ng Kasaysayan, Kabilin sa Kabataan,” it will have exhibitors from all over the country, special performances, talks, and lectures. For the full schedule, check out the social media pages of Gateway Mall and NHCP.

Watch Peter and the Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood

BALLET meets drama meets orchestral music as Ballet Philippines (BP), Repertory Philippines (Rep), and the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) collaborate for a kid-friendly season opener: Peter and the Wolf, a symphonic tale for children, and Little Red Riding Hood, a full-length ballet. Throughout the performance, live orchestral music will be provided by the MSO, with the full orchestra remaining onstage for the entire show. Peter and the Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood will run for five performances from Aug. 1 to 3 at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Tickets are available via TicketWorld and at the Solaire Box Office.

Enjoy Side Show: The Musical at Power Mac

ONGOING until Aug. 17 at Circuit Makati’s Power Mac Center Spotlight is the Sandbox Collective’s production of Side Show: The Musical, which revolves around the life of conjoined twins and their fellow “freaks” who live in a carnival in 1930s America. The cast features Jon Santos, Tanya Manalang, Molly Langley, and Marvin Ong. Tickets are available through Ticket2me.

View the special screening of WPS documentary

THE Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) will host a special screening of the documentary Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea on Aug. 1 at the Power Plant Cinema, Rockwell, Makati. There will be a talkback with the documentary’s director Baby Ruth Villarama, producer Chuck Gutierrez, and Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela after the screening. The documentary showcases the efforts and struggles of Filipinos in staking their claim in the hotly contested West Philippine Sea (WPS) and South China Sea. Tickets are on sale (on a first come, first served basis) at P1,000 each. To register, fill out this form: https://bit.ly/FOCAPFoodDelivery.

Grab a movie deal at Robinsons Galleria

ROBINSONS GALLERIA is celebrating the 45th anniversary of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) with movie blockbuster deals. Until Aug. 17, moviegoers can enjoy up to 45% off on Robinsons Movieworld tickets at Robinsons Galleria Ortigas.

Get a fright at home through Final Destination Bloodlines

NEW Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Final Destination Bloodlines is making its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max. Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd, it is the latest installment of the popular horror series Final Destination. It follows college student Stefani who heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle of death in their family — her grandmother, Iris. The movie is directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

Listen to TYLA’s 4-track bundle

SINGER-SONGWRITER TYLA has dropped “WWP’ (WE WANNA PARTY),” her first new project since her debut album. The new bundle of songs features the singles “BLISS” and “IS IT,” produced by P. Priime and Sammy Soso. There is also a guest appearance by WizKid on the track “DYNAMITE.” It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Watch Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda on Disney+

AFTER being unveiled at the Annecy International Animation Festival last month, Marvel Animation’s Eyes of Wakanda is now streaming on Disney+. The four-episode series is an action adventure that follows the Wakandan warriors Hatut Zaraze throughout history as they carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. It features the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

Listen to brei’s new single

RISING OPM artist brei has unveiled her latest single, “Kislap,” under Universal Records. The song’s core message is finding and choosing that one special person among a thousand faces in the crowd. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.