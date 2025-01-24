Stuff to Do (01/24/25)

1 of 8

Ayala Malls Cinemas screen Anora

THE acclaimed film Anora is now being screened at Ayala Malls Cinemas following a successful run as part of QCinema 2024. The movie follows a young American sex worker, Anora, who gets the chance of a lifetime when she meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. The fairy tale comes back to reality once his family finds out and forces them to get their marriage annulled. Anora is written and directed by Sean Baker, and stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, and Vache Tovmasyan. Its Philippine run is exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas.

Araneta City holds Chinese New Year events

ARANETA CITY in Cubao, Quezon City, will celebrate Chinese New Year with a variety of events. From Jan. 22 to 31, a prosperity bazaar will showcase charms and amulets at the activity area of Ali Mall. There will be a Chinese Horoscope Predictions Exhibit, running from Jan. 24 to 28 at the Quantum Skyview in Gateway Mall 2, the Gateway Mall 1 Activity Area, and the Farmers Plaza Activity Area. Those who want to see Chinese acrobats should come to Quantum Skyview on Jan. 29, 2 p.m., to see the Philippine Chung Hua School Child Performers and Chinese Acrobats. At the same time, the Flair Fashion Agency will be holding a Zodiac Runway at Farmers Plaza’s Activity Area.

Shangri-La Plaza holds Lunar New Year celebrations

CHINESE New Year festivities will be kicking off at Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City with a performance by the Filipino Chinese Dance Theater Company at the Grand Atrium on Jan. 24. Chinese metaphysics master Venus Wang will also grace the event to provide insights for the year. On Jan. 28, the mall restaurant Streetscape will have an Eye-Dotting Ceremony, a ritual that “breathes life” into a lion or dragon, giving it the power to bring protection and good fortune. A Dragon and Lion Dance will follow on Jan. 29, going around the different shops in the mall to bring luck and prosperity, also serving as the launch for the Spring Film Festival which will start that day.

Live music and short films at Quezon City

ON Jan. 28, 7 p.m., a pay-what-you-can event will be held at 88FRYER, on Panay Ave. cor. Timog Ave., Quezon City. It will feature live music and short films. Indie artists like the Cat Boy Jeepney Drivers, placi., 7 Days, Kaiser, Paro-paro at Bubuyog, Aaron Jimenez, and organizer wibomibo will perform onstage. There will also be screenings of short films by Ryan Capili, JT Trinidad, Glenn Barit, Sophia Isip, Jessa Sargento, and many more.

MCAD to screen period pieces for free

A COLLECTION of critically acclaimed motion pictures and TV series which transport viewers into the diverse timelines and landscapes around Asia will be screened for free at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD). Curated by TV and film production designer Sharon See, the selection highlights the significant role of scenography. Headlining the line-up is Shōgun (2024), a Japanese historical TV drama based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell, and directed by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, slated for Jan. 29. Next is Cigarette Girl (2023), an Indonesian historical epic romance series based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Ratih Kumala and helmed by filmmakers Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah, set for Jan. 30. Finally, Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) is an Hindi-language biographical crime drama film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali based on the 2011 book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, scheduled for Jan. 31. Free and open to the public, the screenings will be held at 12 p.m. on the scheduled dates at the MCAD Multimedia Room, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga St., Malate, Manila. Interested attendees may register through tinyurl.com/MCADxMovingImage.

Calligraphy workshop at Yuchengco Museum

THE Yuchengco Museum is offering a calligraphy experience that aims to blend creativity with intention. In collaboration with Pen and Pause, they are inviting guests to explore the art of mindful writing, to “cultivate focus and clarity for the year ahead.” The workshop will take place on Jan. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Y Space at Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Tickets cost P2,200, while seniors, PWDs, and students get a discounted rate of P2,000.

Kenshi Yonezu debuts Gundam theme song

GLOBAL J-pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu has released “Plazma,” a new single and the official theme song to the latest installment in the iconic Gundam franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-. The track features high-tempo synths and electronic rhythms to match the mecha universe and their epic space battles. It is the latest in a string of theme songs by Mr. Yonezu following his contributions to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, the Final Fantasy XVI video game, and his global hit theme for the Chainsaw Man series. “Plazma” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

US producer Knock2 releases debut LP

ELECTRONIC producer Knock2 has unveiled his long-anticipated debut album, nolimit. The 17-track release caps a breakout 2024 for the San Diego-native. It aims to reimagine dance music through a vintage lens, combining classic Y2K pop sounds with hip-hop inspired production. The LP includes the track “dance or dead,” Knock2’s collaboration with Thai pop singer MILLI. The record is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.