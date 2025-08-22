Stuff to Do (08/22/25)

1 of 4

Get a bargain

STARTING Aug. 19, Ikea is permanently reducing the prices on 400 popular items by up to 20%. Among the items whose prices have been reduced is the Ikea Malm single bed which now comes at P9,999 from P11,990, a 17% price reduction; the Utespelare gaming desk, now P7,999 from P8,990, a reduction of 10%; the Variera pot lid organizer in stainless steel, whose price has been reduced by 10%, P399 from P450; the Hornavan trolley, which has had a 20% price reduction, P699 from P890; the classic Poang armchair, which has had a 10% price reduction, P3,555 from P4,000; the Linanas sofa, a 5% price reduction, P13,999 from P14,990; and the Brimness chest, a 22% price reduction, P6,999 from P8,990. To find these bargains, visit Ikea Philippines in MOA, Pasay City, and IKEA.ph.

Go to the ballet

INTERNATIONAL BALLET stars from Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet will be bringing fresh fire to the home stage of Ballet Manila for a restaging of the energetic Don Quixote. The three-night affair, set for Aug. 22 to 24 at the Aliw Theater, will be headlined by Renata Shakirova and Kimin Kim, who have danced Don Quixote together at the Mariinsky countless times. Don Quixote runs for three performances: Aug. 22 at 8 p.m., and Aug. 23 and 24 at 5 p.m. All performances will be staged at Aliw Theater at Star City, CCP Complex, Pasay City. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Try your hand at digital painting at Y Space

THE Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum will hold back-to-back workshops this week, both led by visual artist Benedicto Modesto. On Aug. 22, he will teach digital painting that merges classic painting techniques with digital tools, while on Aug. 23, he will talk about becoming a multidisciplinary artist. Each workshop is priced at P1,350. Slots can be reserved via yuchengcomuseum.org.

Attend a choir concert

THE 6th Andrea O. Veneracion International Choral Festival is ongoing at Areté and other venues within the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City until Aug. 24. Thirty-five choirs from the Philippines and around the world are part of a biennial tribute to National Artist for Music Andrea O. Veneracion, the legendary founder of the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers. The festival keeps its opening and closing ceremonies open and free to the public while tickets for the competition proper are priced at P500. The grand Festival Finale Concert featuring the Philippine Madrigal Singers will be held on Aug. 24, 3 p.m., at the Hyundai Hall, with orchestra seats at P2,000 and balcony seats at P1,500.

Watch Pinter’s Betrayal in Filipino

THE play Kaliwaan, which is an adaptation of Betrayal by Harold Pinter, freely translated into Filipino by Guelan Varela-Luarca, will be presented by Stages Production Specialists, Inc. and co-presented by MusicArtes, Inc. It is directed by Loy Arcenas and stars Missy Maramara, Nor Domingo, and Ron Capinding. The limited, two-weekend run will be from Aug. 22 to 31. For the full schedule and to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/KaliwaanMNL2025. Tickets range in price from P800 to P1,250. It will be staged at The Mirror Studio Theater, SJG Bldg., 8463 Kalayaan Ave., Makati City.

Last chance to catch Side Show: The Musical

DUE TO INSISTENT public demand, The Sandbox Collective has announced the final extension of Side Show: The Musical on Aug. 24 with two shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. The afternoon show cast will feature Krystal Kane, Molly Langley, CJ Navato, Tim Pavino, and Joshua Cabiladas, while the evening show will feature Tanya Manalang, Marynor Madamesila, Reb Atadero, Vien King, and Marvin Ong. Tickets to the final extension are now available online through ticket2me.net/sandboxsideshow. It runs at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Black Box Theater, Circuit Makati.

Visit a collectibles and antiques show

THE Filipinas Collectibles and Antiques Society, in partnership with the J. Amado Araneta Foundation, will hold the FCAS Convention 2025, the biggest gathering of collectors, history enthusiasts, and cultural advocates, on Aug. 23 and 24 at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, in Cubao, Quezon City. The Convention will feature curated exhibits of heritage collections, meteorites, and rare artifacts, interactive displays, and cultural showcases. A wide range of collectibles and memorabilia, coins, and artworks will be on display. There will be expert-led talks and book launches.

Play a game of chess or Scrabble

THE Chess and Scrabble Club is offering free tutorials for anyone interested in learning or improving their skills on Aug. 23 and 24, noon to 6 p.m., at the Upper Ground Floor of Farmers Plaza, in Cubao, Quezon City. Open to all levels, the sessions provide a fun and supportive space to explore both games.

Go for a run

LACE UP your shoes, grab your water bottles, and tag along with your friends and your pets with the aRUNeta Run Club on Aug. 24, 5 to 9 a.m., at the Green Gate of the Smart Araneta Coliseum, in Cubao, Quezon City. It’s the perfect chance to run side by side, break a sweat together, and even score some prizes along the way.

Lace up your running shoes for the Spartan Run Club

TO MARK National Heroes Day, Shangri-La Plaza is holding a running clinic on Aug. 25 with the Spartan Run Club. The session, led by 2023 SEA Games silver medalist Jeffrey Reginio, aims to take one’s running skills to the next level. The clinic is open to runners of all ages and levels. The race day will be held at Streetscape in Shangri-La Plaza, starting with a warm-up at 5 a.m. followed by the running clinic at 7 a.m., and concluding with a coffee party at 9 a.m. Slots can be reserved via the Spartan Race Philippines Facebook page, with a registration fee of P100.