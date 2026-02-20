Stuff to Do (02/20/26)

1 of 2

Check out the DTI trade fair

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is holding the DTI – Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair until Feb. 22, at Megatrade Halls 1-3 on the 5th level of SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. The showcase gathers some of the country’s top micro, small, and medium enterprises focusing on Filipino products in one marketplace. Admission is free and open to the public.

Watch The Dawn and Ballet Manila collaboration

BALLET MANILA collaborates with Filipino band The Dawn on a show to be staged at Aliw Theater in Pasay City on Feb. 20 and 21, both at 8 p.m. This production links Ballet Manila founder Lisa Macuja Elizalde and The Dawn’s parallel 40-year journeys through a fusion of ballet and rock music. The performance will showcase some of The Dawn’s most popular and iconic songs reimagined through dance. The collaboration is part of the Ballet & Ballads series and produced by Manila Broadcasting Company. For the schedule of this season’s performances and celebration events, visit Ballet Manila’s website www.balletmanila.com.ph or Ticketworld page www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Watch films from Spain

THE Quezon City Film Commission (QCFC) partners with the Embassy of Spain by hosting the Goya Awards: International Film Screening Series from Feb. 20 to 22, featuring the works of Pedro Almodóvar, David Baute, Paula Ortiz, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi. The films are La habitación de al lado, Mariposas negras, La virgen roja, and Marco, all recipients of the most prestigious award in Spanish cinema. All screenings will be at Cinema 18 of Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City.

Do some good through Hospicio de San Jose’s fundraiser

“RAISING HeArts” will be mounted in the newly finished Art Room of the Hospicio de San Jose on Feb. 20. This fundraising initiative to support the art development of the Angels of Rendu Art Club, the art club of talented children from Hospicio de San Jose. These art pieces were lovingly created by the children in 2024 and 2025 under the auspices of The Rotary Club of Manila. The club is now made up of 15 young artists, including children from the other institutions managed by the Daughters of Charity such as Asilo de San Vicente and Rosalie Rendu Development Center. It has also featured collaborative art pieces with the known artists including Solenn Heussaff, Spenzer Ozo, Melissa Yeung-Yap, Kate Bautista, and Phillip Ong. Proceeds from past exhibits funded the renovation of the dormitories for the persons with special needs and the flood control system of the institution. This art exhibit aims to support the Art Classes of the Angels of Rendu Art Club, making the program a sustainable one. The exhibit will be held at the Hospicio de San Jose, Isla de Convalecencia, Brgy. 663-A, Zone 71, District V, Ermita, Manila on Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Listen to Side A with an orchestra

FOR two nights, OPM legends Side A are reuniting for a special concert at the Metropolitan Theater, Manila. On Feb. 21 and 22, they will perform their own songs that have been given arrangements for a 30-piece orchestra, conducted by Ria Villena-Osorio. Members from Side A’s lineup spanning decades — Ernie, Leevon, Yubs, Ned, Naldy, Pido, Rodel, and Joey B — will be sharing the stage for this rare event. Tickets are available via www.minsan.studio or ticketmelon.com.

Dance to techno in Intramuros

TECHNO returns to Intramuros as UKNWN celebrates its 10th year on Feb. 21 at Puerta Real Gardens with a guest DJ from Spain.

See UP’s homegrown talents at the Tanghal Tertulia

IN HONOR of National Artists Benedicto Cabrera, Resil Mojares, and Agnes Locsin, homegrown talents of the University of the Philippines (UP) will mount a performance on Feb. 21 at the Executive House Amphitheater in UP Diliman. Tanghal Tertulia is UP’s cultural program that celebrates the university’s homegrown National Artists. The UP Dance Company, the UP Rondalla, and the UP Filipiniana Dance Group will join forces to traverse the country’s rich and diverse dance and soundscapes. There will be performances by UP Tugtugang Musika Asyatika and the UP Diliman chapter of Paggawisan Tako Am-in featuring Althea Linelle Domngal. Other performers include soprano Pauline Therese Arejola, indigenous people’s rights advocate Bayang Barrios, and the KUL-Kulintangan ensemble. The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested attendees may RSVP here: https://tinyurl.com/5xp2n3ra.

See new talents at Farmers Plaza

MANY displays and showcases can be found at Farmers Plaza, Araneta City, Quezon City, this weekend. Until Feb. 21, an attraction titled “Gallop into Prosperity,” put together by creatives to celebrate Chinese New Year, features Chinese zodiac horoscope details and traditional decorations that represent good luck for the year. The next day, Feb. 22, the mall will mount the MKF Dynamic Music Mall Show. It will showcase the vocal talents of over 20 children, who will perform a selection of love songs as a belated Valentine’s celebration. Both events take place at the Farmers Plaza activity area.

Catch the BAFTAs

AWARDS SEASON is in full swing, and Pinoy cinephiles will be able to catch the glitz and glamor of the annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). The awards show will be streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play, live from London’s Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 22, Sunday at 7 p.m. GMT. Filipino audiences can tune in on Feb. 23, Monday, as the BAFTAs will be livestreamed in real time in the Philippines exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The stream kicks off at 1:45 a.m. (PH time) with the Red Carpet Coverage while the main awards show broadcast starts at 3 a.m. (PH time). The full program will also be available later for streaming on demand, so viewers can revisit the highlights anytime they want.

Watch The Sandbox Collective’s Spring Awakening

ONGOING until March 22 at the Proscenium Blackbox Theater in Rockwell, Makati City, is The Sandbox Collective’s season opener, the Tony Award-winning rock musical Spring Awakening. With book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik, the production is based on the Frank Wedekind play of the same name. Set in 19th century Germany, it tells the stories of teenagers exploring their burgeoning sexualities and rapidly-changing bodies. This version is directed by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, with musical direction by Ejay Yatco. It also marks The Sandbox Collective’s first production under the leadership of its new artistic director, Sab Jose. Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Ana Abad Santos share the role of Adult Woman while Audie Gemora plays the Adult Man. Alongside them are Nacho Tambunting and Alex Diaz who share the role of Melchior Gabor; Nic Chien and Omar Uddin who alternate as Moritz Stiefel; and Sheena Belarmino who plays Wendla Bergmann. Spring Awakening is the inaugural show of The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me (tinyurl.com/SandboxSpring2026).

Get nostalgic with Bagets the Musical

BAGETS THE MUSICAL, a stage adaptation of the 1984 coming-of-age film Bagets, follows a group of high school friends navigating adolescence, family, friendship, and young love. This production by Newport World Resorts, The Philippine Star, and VIVA Communications, is directed by Maribel Legarda, with a book by J-mee Katanyag and music by Vince Lim. The five leads are played by Sam Shoaf, Milo Cruz, Noel Comia, Jr., Ethan David, and Andres Muhlach. They alternate with Jeff Moses, Migo Valid, Tomas Rodriguez, KD Estrada, and Mico Hendrix Chua. Also in the cast are Neomi Gonzales, Natasha Cabrera, Mayen Cadd, Ring Antonio, and Carla Guevara Laforteza. Bagets the Musical runs until March at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,000 to P4,000, are now available at the Newport World Resorts Box Office and via TicketWorld.

Travel the world with the Brickman Wonders

GMG PRODUCTIONS announced that the Manila leg of the global tour of the exhibition Brickman Wonders of the World has been extended until March 8 at The Space at Solaire. It features over 45 iconic landmarks from across the globe, all brought to life in LEGO brick form. Visitors can walk through recreations of famous sites such as the Taj Mahal, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Arc de Triomphe, and many more. Tickets are available exclusively on TicketWorld.

Do not sing along with Les Miz

THAT is the plea of GMG Productions which has brought Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular, a reimagined staged concert production of the iconic musical, to the Philippines. “Let the cast tell the story,” it exhorts. That cast includes Filipinos: Lea Salonga and Red Concepcion as the Thénardiers, Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine, and Emily Bautista as Éponine. The expanded concert-like format features a new design and production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production to life on a scale never seen before in Manila, with a company and crew of over 110, including an international all-star cast and a large ensemble of musicians. Les Misérables runs at the Theater at Solaire, Solaire Resort & Casino, Entertainment City, Aseana Ave., Parañaque until March 1, with no extensions possible. As of now, all 48 shows are sold out. But keep checking as you never know.