Stuff to do (10/21/22)

Make it Makati celebration

MAKATI city has long been a lifestyle destination, with its dining options, entertainment, art, and parks and open spaces. Experience the best of the city and catch more surprises as Makati closes down Paseo de Roxas on Oct. 22 for an event featuring everything that makes this city draw people in. Festival goers can begin uncovering secret spots and sampling an array of flavors and activities beginning at 4 p.m. Musical performances, headlined by Juan Miguel Salvador and The Authority Band, will follow. For more information, visit @MakeItMakati on Facebook and Instagram.

Cine Europa screenings at the CCP

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) hosts the 25th Cine Europa Film Festival, seven days of films from the European Union (EU), from Oct. 21 to 28. The films will be shown at the CCP Front Lawn and the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde. For this year’s line-up of films, the EU Delegation, the EU Member States Embassies together with Cultúr Éireann, the Irish Film Institute, the Goethe-Institut, Instituto Cervantes de Manila, and the Philippine-Italian Association, have curated a set of award-winning films showcasing different genres, with a particular emphasis this year on youth in celebration of the European Year of Youth 2022.In addition to this, a special film from Ukraine will be the opening film for the festival in solidarity with Ukraine and its people who were victims of the invasion and war by Russia. All film screenings are free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, still with observance to the New Normal Health Protocols. For film screening schedules, visit www.facebook.com/cineeuropaph.

ManilArt 2022 opens at SM Aura

THE LONGEST-running visual arts fair in the Philippines, ManilART (established in 2009 as an annual flagship project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts), will be held onsite at the SMX Aura Convention Center, Taguig City from Oct. 19 to 23. It shall be open to the public via online ticketing. The event is open to vaccinated guests from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Failure to present a valid vaccine card shall mean the valid ticket may be used for other General Admission slots subject to availability and time slot capacity. Safety protocols are viewable online through their portal www.manilartfair.com. For tickets, visit Ticketbooth.ph – ManilART 2022 – VIP Access. For more information contact 0977-807-3369, or e-mail manilartsecretariat@gmail.com.