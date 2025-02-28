Stuff to Do (02/28/25)

1 of 7

Attend a mini book fair, exhibit at Fundacion Sansó

ART books and Filipiniana titles will be showcased at “One for the Books,” a mini book fair on March 1 at Fundacion Sansó. It also serves as the official end of Dibujo: Sketches by Juan Luna and Juvenal Sanso, an exhibition in collaboration with Rising Sunday Foundation under ICArE (Initiative for the Continuation of Artist’s Estate). There will be rare books from the Ayala Museum, the Fundacion Sansó Museum Shop, Vibal Publishing, Tahanan Books, Federico Magat, and more. Special guests will be giving talks in the afternoon: Esperanza Gatbonton at 1 p.m., and Czar Kristoff JP at 2 p.m. Admission is free. Fundacion Sansó is located at 32 V. Cruz, San Juan City.

Go to The Itchyworms concert at Newport

FILIPINO BAND The Itchyworms are set to stage the concert, Good Time Show, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on March 1, 8 p.m. Presented by Aexponent Media Productions, the special concert will benefit the Philippine Science High School community. The concert’s title refers to the band’s iconic, generation-defining album, Noontime Show, which catapulted them to mainstream success. It will feature intricate musical arrangements by the Manila String Machine on select tracks and a special guest performance from The CompanY. Tickets are available via TicketWorld, with prices ranging from P1,800 to P7,000.

Attend Denise Weldon’s exhibit walkthrough

TO END Arts Month and to kick off Women’s Month, “Witness of the Quiet: A Photographer’s Talk & Meditative Experience” will be held at the Yuchengco Museum in Makati on March 2, 3 p.m. The event blends visual storytelling and mindfulness, with renowned photographer Denise Weldon guiding guests to explore the beauty of stillness through the photographs in her exhibit, Witness of the Quiet. This will be followed by an intimate meditation circle. The walkthrough and experience will take place at the Photography Gallery on the 4th floor of the Yuchengco Museum, with a fee of P500. Participants are invited to come in comfortable clothing, with a yoga mat or towel and a journal. Register via https://bit.ly/PTMEDW500.

View the Lenten season exhibit at Ali Mall

THE new exhibition, Mater Dolorosa, will be opening on March 2 at the MacArthur Activity Area on the ground floor of Ali Mall in Cubao, Quezon City. As a kickoff to the Lenten season, the exhibit showcases religious statues that reflect themes of sorrow, strength, and compassion. It runs until March 13.

Watch a cinematic reimagining of Nosferatu

A BRAND new take on Nosferatu is now on the big screen, helmed by director Robert Eggers. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, and Nicholas Hoult, the folk legend comes alive in rural Europe, with the goal to project the mythic terror that the vampire character is known to embody. “The folk vampire is not a suave dinner-coat-wearing seducer, nor a sparkling, brooding hero. The folk vampire embodies disease, death, and sex in a base, brutal, and unforgiving way. This is the vampire I wanted to exhume for a modern audience,” Mr. Eggers said in a statement. Nosferatu is screening nationwide in Philippine cinemas.

Listen to Plume’s new single about unexpected love

ALTG RECORDS artist Plume has released a new single, “Kidlat,” about the beauty of falling in love unexpectedly. “It is a reflection on how love can surprise you when you least expect it — when you think you’re done with the idea of romance, only to find your heart opening again,” the Baguio-based singer said of his new track. It was recently featured in GMA Network’s series Mga Batang Riles and is now streaming on all digital music platforms worldwide.

See Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings’ movie on Netflix

SOSYAL CLIMBERS is the first Netflix Original with ABS-CBN. Now available on the platform, it stars Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings as a financially struggling couple who are mistaken for new residents of a posh neighborhood and play into the charade to fool the upper class and have a taste of luxury. The two test their skill, charm, and love for each other as their scheme goes too far.