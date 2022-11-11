Stuff to do (11/11/22)

1 of 8

‘Threads & Strokes’ exhibit at Newport World Resorts

FASHION pushes the boundaries of art at the “Threads and Strokes Avant-Garde Spectacle” of Newport World Resorts, on view until Nov. 13 at The Plaza 2F Newport Mall. Filipino designers showcase their show-stopping pieces in the Deck the Runway Fashion Show on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The unconventional fashion display highlights some of the most intricate works of up-and-coming designers as they play with threads and strokes of colors and textures to push their creations over the top. There is Ehrran Montoya’s Metamorphosis, Mark Lixcel Lantican’s Born to Die, Maricris Dela Peña-Slodysco’s Soft Serving in Paradise, Carl Arcusa’s Love after Death, MC Mikael Castillo’s Kaeru, Job Dacon’s Victorian Mourning Gown, and more eye-popping creations. For more information on ‘Threads and Strokes’ at Newport World Resorts Mall, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts and @newportmall on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

GMA Network’s Noel Bazaar returns

THIS YEAR, GMA Network’s Noel Bazaar — where Christmas shoppers get to shop for a cause and bring home pre-loved celebrity items at affordable prices — returns beginning Nov. 11 and every succeeding Friday of Novermer. GMA affiliated artists are set to donate and serve as celebrity ambassadors in raising funds for Noel Bazaar’s partner beneficiaries, including the GMA Kapuso Foundation and the Inquirer Foundation. Catch Rhian Ramos at Okada Manila on Nov. 11, Jasmine Curtis at The Filinvest Tent, Alabang on Nov. 18, and Max Collins, and Michelle Dee at the World Trade Center on Nov. 25. Shoppers can find second-hand items at the GMA Celebrity Ukay-Ukay and Celebrity Auction at Okada Manila and The World Trade Center with items donated by artists like Bea Alonzo, Gabbi Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, Rufa Mae Quinto, Christian Bautista, Patricia Tumulak, Mark Herras, and Manolo Pedrosa. Also donating pre-loved items are GMA News and Public Affairs personalities. The Noel Bazaar 2022 series is presented in partnership with GMA Network, the Inquirer Group of Companies, UnionBank, and Okada Manila.

Rudolf Golez, Noam Zur in PPO concert

PIANIST Rudolf P. Golez will be the featured soloist of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) season concert on Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Metropolitan Theater of Manila. For the concert, Mr. Golez will perform George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Other works to be featured in the concert are Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, Nicanor Abelardo’s Cinderella Overture, and Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Mr. Golez concertizes mainly in the Philippines and the United States and looks forward to gain exposure in the concert stage of the capitals in Europe even as he carries out his responsibilities as Dean of the Liceo Conservatory of Music in Cagayan de Oro. He also endeavors to record his life’s repertoire in a CD and may include instructional material for his students. In 2021, he finished his Doctoral program in piano performance at the Philippine Women’s University. The concert is the third offering in the PPO’s 38th concert season entitled Metamorphosis and continues the PPO search for its new Music Director. Metamorphosis features eight conductors, five of whom are shortlisted for the Music Director position. Guest conductor Noam Zur takes the helm of the PPO for this concert. Since 2017, he was the principal conductor and artistic director of the State Symphony Orchestra of Salta, Argentina. He has over 20 years of professional and conducting experience during which he developed an expansive repertoire in opera, ballet and symphony. He is also a composer and arranger, having recorded his own works in Funkhausorchester des WDR Köln in 2016 which he conducted as well. For more information, visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) and follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.

Leonor Will Never Die screenings in Trinoma

MARTIKA Escobar’s film Leonor Will Never Die will screen on Sundays of November at Trinoma Cinema 5 in Quezon City. The movie won the Sundance Film Festival 2022 Special Jury Prize Award and Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Amplify Voices Award. The film stars Sheila Franciso who plays a retired action film scriptwriter who, after hitting her head with a television, falls into a coma and dreams of starring in her unfinished script. The block screenings are on Nov. 13, Nov. 20, and Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are priced at P300. A portion of the proceeds will go to the funds needed for succeeding screenings. Tickets are available at the entrance of Cinema 5, and through this link: https://tinyurl.com/SundanceAnniv. Tote bags, stickers, and postcard merchandise will also be available. The film is now available for private show buying, exclusive booking at Sine Pop, and school screenings. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/leonorwillneverdie.



2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair

THE 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair returns on Nov. 16 to 20 at the SM Megamall Megatrade Halls 1 to 3. Themed “Go Green! Go Local!,” the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair advocates for sustainability and inclusivity by featuring green, sustainable, and eco-friendly products as well as artisanal and heritage crafts. Exhibitors from the country’s 16 regions were carefully selected to showcase a rich selection of indigenous products and raw materials, handcrafted and handwoven products, furniture and home decor made from sustainable materials, unique and eco-friendly packaging materials, as well as health and wellness products. There will also be a selection of fresh produce, processed food and beverages, and native delicacies, which are very popular gift options. Everyone is still expected to wear a mask at all times and to maintain social distancing. All exhibitors and their staff are fully vaccinated and observe safety protocols. The five-day event is organized by the Department of Trade and Industry – Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (DTI-BDTP) in partnership with the DTI Regional Operations Group, the Design Center of the Philippines, and the National Bamboo Industry Cluster.