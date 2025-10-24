Stuff to Do (10/24/25)

1 of 6

Catch CineSilip Festival’s adult films

THE lineup of films at this year’s first CineSilip Film Festival, held by VivaMax, is being screened until Oct. 28. It has seven films by emerging Filipino directors, who explore mature themes and unconventional storytelling, all receiving an R-18 rating from the Movie and Television Review Classification Board (MTRCB). This means the films contain elements such as strong language, violence, nudity or sexual content unsuitable for viewers under 18 years old. They are: Ang Lihim Ni Maria Makinang by Gian Arre, Babae Sa Butas by Rhance Añonuevo-Cariño, Haplos Sa Hangin by Mikko Baldoza, Maria Azama: Da Best P*rn Star by Alan Habon, Pagdaong by Pongs Leonardo, and Salikmata by BC Amparado. Most notable is Dreamboi by Rodina Singh, the only entry with trans characters and the only film that went from an X rating to R-18 after a third revision by the filmmakers.

See how science gets spooky

THE Mind Museum is turning up the chills this Halloween with a lineup of thrilling science and art experiences for all ages — from eerie quizzes to creepy crafts and nighttime explorations. There is the Mind Pub Quiz Night: Tatot Ato! on Oct. 24, 6 p.m. brings back the fan-favorite quiz night where teams can test their wits on scary science, spooky pop culture, and the horrors of current events. It is open for adults 18 and up. Register at bit.ly/MindPubTatotAto for P550 per person, inclusive of food and drinks. Meanwhile, families explore the freakier side of the plant kingdom through art and science with the Mind S-Cool Workshop: Bizarre Botanicals on Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Register at bit.ly/BizarreBotanicalsReg for P2,000 (one child plus one adult), inclusive of museum access and workshop materials. These are just some of the special events at the museum this weekend. For more information, follow @themindmuseum on all social media platforms.

Welcome Christmas with a choral performance

ON THE EVENING of Oct. 24, the holiday season begins at The Peninsula Manila as its 45-foot Christmas tree comes to life in a display of lights. Music will also fill The Lobby during the ceremony at 6 p.m., with the melodies of pianist Martin Avila and The Peninsula Strings, joined by the angelic voices of the Battig Chamber Singers of St. Scholastica’s College, Manila. Children from Make-A-Wish Philippines will help light the tree. Guests are invited to enjoy a merienda buffet from 3-6 p.m. (P3,200 for adults, P1,600 for children under 12). For inquiries or further information on A Night of a Thousand Lights, call 8887-2888, extension 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit the website peninsula.com.

Have a Shrektacular Halloween

AN OGRE-THE-TOP Halloween awaits at Newport World Resorts’ Shrektacular Trick-or-Treat. Families and pets are invited to join an adventure as Newport World Resorts celebrates Halloween on Oct. 25, inspired by the world of Shrek The Musical. Registration for the Shrektacular Trick-or-Treat event is ongoing until Oct. 24, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. at the 2F Concierge, Newport Mall. Children aged one to 12 years old, accompanied by a parent or guardian, may join by presenting a minimum of P2,000 single or accumulated receipts from participating Newport Mall merchants. Pets can also take part with a minimum of P1,000 single or accumulated receipts from the same participating stores within the registration period. The offer is exclusive to Newport Mall establishments. Participants will receive a loot bag, a Shrek headband, and a trick-or-treat map to guide them through a series of themed stops across the mall and select hotels. The adventure culminates in a lively Shrektacular Parade and photo opportunities, where every ogre, princess, and pet can share their most spellbinding looks. For more information on Once Upon a Halloween 2025, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Try out I Spy: A Halloween Mystery

DON’T just dress the kids as detectives this Halloween. Make them crime solvers of the six mystery-filled stations of the Shangri-La Plaza’s I Spy: A Halloween Mystery on Oct. 25 and 26, 1 and 4 p.m., at the Shang’s Grand Atrium and East Wing. The event encourages parents and junior sleuths to tackle fun and challenging stations together. Would-be investigators can join in this Halloween mystery by signing up at https://eventsatshangri-laplaza.helixtickets.asia/ on the Shangri-La Plaza official Facebook page. Participants can pre-register kids aged three to 12 years old and select their preferred date and time. Registration fee is P2,000 for an activity slot. A maximum of 150 child-and-guardian pairs will be accommodated for each schedule. Confirmed participants can claim their Detective Kit and Undercover Tote Bag filled with giveaways and goodies to fuel their investigation at the East Atrium during their chosen date.

Listen to a K-drama symphony

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines, together with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, hosts OST Symphony II: K-Drama in Concert on Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura in Taguig City. Featuring the soundtracks of KPop Demon Hunters, Crash Landing on You, and When Life Gives You Tangerines, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will serenade audiences under the baton of Herminigildo Ranera. Performing alongside GMA artists Kyline Alcantara and Angel Guardian are Korean singer-songwriter Hong Isaac and rising artist YEGNY in this concert.

Catch the launch of Pinoy Big Brother

ON OCT. 25, GMA Network and ABS-CBN Studios are launching the newest season of Pinoy Big Brother–PBB Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0, premiering on GMA. As part of PBB’s 20th anniversary, this milestone builds on the success of the first batch of celebrities and returns with a mix of “Gen Z Kabataang Pinoy” featuring Sparkle GMA Artist Center and Star Magic artists. This season, the Pinoy Big Brother batch of celebrity housemates were all born in 2005, the same year the show first aired. A surprise original host will also return. Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 will premiere on GMA Network on Oct. 25, with new episodes airing on weeknights at 9:40 p.m., Saturdays at 6:15 p.m., and Sundays at 10:05 p.m. Viewers can also watch it online via live streams on Kapuso Stream, Pinoy Big Brother’s YouTube Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.

Enjoy a kiddie cosplay party

KAWAII meets creepy at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s “Anime After Dark: Halloween Kiddie Party” on Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at the hotel’s 3/F Ballroom and 2/F Amberley-Belmont Rooms. With tickets priced at P1,799 net per adult or child, there will be interactive games and activities, a snack buffet, a magic show, and live entertainment, an Infinity Maze Adventure, a mask painting booth, and loot bags. Children who come in their best animé getup will get the chance to be crowned best little cosplayers of Richmonde and will win hotel gift certificates. For inquiries and ticket purchases, call 8570-7777 or 0917-821-0333, or e-mail fb@eastwoodrichmonde.com.

Make a creepy cardboard mask

AT THE Metropolitan Museum of Manila or The M, cardboard sculptor Baste Cacho is back to demonstrate how to turn ordinary cardboard boxes into fun Halloween masks in the workshop “Creepy Cardboard Creations,” on Oct. 25, 2-5 p.m. This paid workshop is suitable for individuals aged 10 and above. The M holds its version of a Halloween party with Fit Check: Fright Edition on Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come in costume for a chance to win a mystery prize. Take the opportunity to test your museum smarts with Museum Mayhem, created by The M’s Education & Programs team; Color the Buwaya page, which is inspired by Rey Paz Contreras’ sculpture Buwaya, now on view in the Chronologies exhibition; or Sketch your own self‑portrait, inspired by J. Elizalde Navarro’s Gestures in the Wind (1984). Kids will get a pocket-sized Halloween activity zine for free while supplies last. The Metropolitan Museum of Manila is at the MK Tan Centre, 30th St., BGC, Taguig City.

Go to Araneta City for Halloween events

ON OCT. 26, the malls in Araneta City will have multiple Halloween events for mallgoers. First is the “Hunters Costume Contest” at Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B of Gateway Mall 2, at 2 p.m., a K-pop concert-inspired theme where kids may dress up like their favorite K-pop character/artist, but with a Halloween theme. There will be a photobooth, face painting, kiddie salon, and trick-or-treat activities. At Gateway Mall 1, the “Idol Hunters’ Experience Zone” takes place at the Activity Area, Upper Ground Floor, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It has play activities, a salon for kids, a photobooth, and trick-or-treat. At Ali Mall, the “Hunters Unleashed: A Kids & Pets Halloween Quest” will take place at the Activity Area at 2 p.m., including a pet parade and costume contest, pet buffet, pet playzone, and raffle. Finally, the “Flare Haunted Runway” for kids at the Farmers Plaza’s activity area will be held at 10 a.m., with a fashion show, photobooth, face painting, and kiddie salon.

Celebrate a magical Halloween

DIAMOND HOTEL Philippines is conjuring up spellbinding experiences with the Wizards Camp Halloween Event. On Oct. 26, young wizards-in-training are invited to the Wizards Camp at the Diamond Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a buffet lunch, loot bags, games and activities, and live entertainment. Guests will also have the chance to win a Computer Gaming Set at the Grand Raffle. Tickets are priced at P2,800 net per person. For ticket purchases, visit onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com or contact the Events Office at 8528-3000 or eventsales@diamondhotel.com.

Watch horror films for free at Benilde

A COLLECTION of thrillers and fright movies will be screened for free at the Benilde Design + Arts Campus. Organized by the Film Department of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), “LAGIM! Benilde Film Horror Festival Vol. 2” showcases the original works of young talents from the college. It will run for two days, on Oct. 28 and 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a total of 14 short films on view. It is free and open to the public. Each set will be followed by a talkback session with the filmmakers. The event will be held at the 12th Floor Screening Room of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Interested participants may register through tinyurl.com/LAGIMVOL2.

Watch Anino sa Likod ng Buwan

IDEAFIRST LIVE, the theater arm of IdeaFirst Company, will be presenting filmmaker Jun Robles Lana’s award-winning play, Anino sa Likod ng Buwan, ongoing until Nov. 9. The play was initially staged 30 years ago and last staged in March this year. This time, it will be performed at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. Set in a remote village in the rebel-wracked countryside of the 1990s, it revolves around the relationship of a couple and a soldier. The play is directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, and stars Martin del Rosario, Elora Españo, and Ross Pesigan. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Enjoy the Dedma twin bill again

THEATRE TITAS is bringing back its twin bill Dedma, last staged in April, this weekend with performances at the Mirror Studio Theatre 2, with 8 p.m. performances Friday through Sunday, and 3 p.m. matinées on Saturday and Sunday. It is made up of two plays — Let’s Do Lunch (directed by Maribel Legarda) and The Foxtrot (directed by Paul Alexander Morales) — both penned by Theatre Titas Co-founder Chesie Galvez-Cariño. It follows members of Manila’s elite whose beautiful pretenses are mixed with ugly truths. Issa Litton, Ash Nicanor, Naths Everett and Mayen Cadd star in Let’s Do Lunch while Royce Cabrera and Jackie Lou Blanco star in Foxtrot. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Bring the kids to Rep’s Wonderland

REPERTORY THEATER for Young Audiences presents the fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland every weekend until Dec. 14. Based on the book by Lewis Carroll, with music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, it is directed by Joy Virata and Cara Barredo. As Alice follows the rabbit into Wonderland, the production highlights audience participation with kids in attendance. It runs at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City. For ticket inquiries and showbuying opportunities, message REP’s pages @repertoryphilippines, call 0962-691-8540 or 0966-905-4013, or e-mail info@repphil.org or sales@repphil.org.