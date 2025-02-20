Arts & Culture (02/20/25)

1 of 10

Earthbound at MO_Space

TO SEE if ecological art is impactful and practical, Geraldine Javier, Marionne Contreras, and Steffi Cua are presenting their attempts to connect with the earth using natural materials in the exhibit Earthbound. Ms. Javier continues her research and documentation on the dyeing properties of Philippine plants, with the urgency of seasonal timelines already beginning to morph and shift. Ms. Contreras investigates themes of displacement and existential crises through her explorations of invasive species and plant families. Ms. Cua advocates for slow fashion by using eco-printed fabrics to make clothing designed with minimal waste and longevity. Together, their works are a call for responsible cultural expression. The exhibit is now on view at the Main Gallery and Gallery 2 of MO_Space, on the third floor of the MOS Design Building on 9th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City. It runs until March 16.

Greenhills Young Artists Festival runs this February

FROM the minds behind Ortigas Art Festival comes a fresh creative and interactive experience: the Greenhills (GH) Young Artists Festival at GH Mall. Now on view until Feb. 25 at the mall’s East Wing Atrium are emerging young artists from different parts of the Philippines, presented in partnership with Agos Studio. The theme, “Art For[ward]: Art that transcends borders” reflects the festival’s goal to amplify underrepresented voices that push art forward and shape the future. There are paintings, sculptures, and interactive art pieces by creative minds from Agos Studio, Thombayan Art Space, Thrive Art Projects, Fu Bear and Friends, University of the Philippines Diliman’s collective of student artists, and many more. Works by award-winning Filipino artists Marge Chavez, Kira Uygongco, and Rachel Anne Lacaba are also on display.

Come From Away is GMG’s first Pinoy-led show

GMG PRODUCTIONS and Stages have confirmed that they will be staging their own take on the multi-award-winning hit musical Come From Away. It will be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Circuit Makati from June 6 to 29. Set in the aftermath of Sept. 11, Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers unexpectedly grounded in Gander, Newfoundland. It premiered on Broadway in 2017. The Philippine production will bring together an all-star cast: Cathy Azanza-Dy, Caisa Borromeo, Garrett Bolden, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Becca Coates, Steven Cadd, Mayen Cadd, Rycharde Everley, Topper Fabregas, Sheila Francisco, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Gian Magdangal, George Schulze, and Chino Veguillas. Michael Williams is set to direct, with Rony Fortich will be the musical director. Tickets will officially be available on Feb. 22 through TicketWorld, starting at P900.

CAST PH stages Othello rerun in March

CAST PH will have a rerun of its production of Othello in March. Back by popular demand, the show will return for a limited engagement with eight performances only. There will be performances on March 7, 8, 14, and 15 at 8 p.m.; and 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows on March 9 and 16. Othello will enjoy an intimate set-up at The Mirror Theatre Studio along Kalayaan St. in Makati, costing P1,000 per seat. It is a free seating event, with only a hundred audience members allowed per show. For ticket purchases, visit the link https://bit.ly/OthelloTixForm.

BenCab tapestries, sculptures, photos on view

THERE are two shows running at the BenCab Museum in Baguio this month. First is Artistproof, a combination of tapestries and metal sculptures by National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, on display at Gallery Indigo. It is a collaboration with Abitare Internazionale, renowned for its contemporary European designer furniture and home furnishings. In the exhibit, BenCab’s existing works are printed using digital technology with high-definition precision on polyamide acrylic. Meanwhile, the metal sculptures are reinterpretations of BenCab’s paintings, made from brass and stainless steel and produced in Italy. The second exhibit is at the museum’s Sepia Gallery. It is Skywatcher, presenting his photos of the sky which he took over the course of the pandemic. Both shows run until April. The BenCab Museum is at -Km 6 Asin Road, Tuba, Metro Baguio.

PPO embarks on nine-city UK Tour in May

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is set to make history with a nine-city tour across the United Kingdom this May. Under the baton of maestro Grzegorz Nowak, it will perform in some of the UK’s most renowned concert halls in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, and Scotland, among others. The PPO will be joined by soloists including cellist Wen-Sinn Yang, violinist Diomedes Saraza, Jr., pianist Mark Bebbington, and composer Jeffrey Ching. Audiences can expect performances of classical pieces such as Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 “Italian”, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, among others.

CCP Thirteen Artists Awards exhibit opens

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) presents Creative Continuum 1970-2024, featuring archival materials, exhibition catalogs, videos, artist-designed trophies, and artworks that present selections from the history and evolution of the Thirteen Artists Awards on Philippine contemporary art. It marks the first exhibit of the year for the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division. It will run until May 18 at the Bulwagang Roberto Chabet, in the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Public programs will be held throughout the exhibit duration to allow guests to learn more about the Thirteen Artists Awards, which is now on its 54th year.

Imahica Art unveils its Backrooms Collection

THIS month, Imahica Art Gallery is featuring select works from its Backrooms Collection. The main piece is Jean Marie Syjuco’s limited edition archival pigment print on canvas From the Series “Hokusai’s Window.” Also featured are Nina Libatique’s Potential Energy, an interactive art piece that invites viewer engagement; Cid Reyes’ Woman with Guitar, Series 2, a vibrant exploration of music; and Ma. Victoria Ortega-Pollisco’s Golden Roses and Vintage Spirits, which reflects on the passage of time. Nestor Olarte Vinluan’s On Blue Sienna and Umber (A) completes the collection with its abstract study of color and texture.

Ticket prices for Into the Woods announced

THEATRE GROUP ASIA (TGA) has announced that tickets to its production of Into the Woods will range in price from P1,500 to P6,000. They will be available soon via Ticketworld. Meanwhile, more members of the cast have been announced. Onstage and online performer Joreen Bautista will be Rapunzel while singer-actor Mark Bautista takes on the role of Rapunzel’s Prince. Theater, TV, and film actor Teetin Villanueva will be playing Little Red Riding Hood. Into The Woods is coming this August at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Marvel VFX specialist joins iACADEMY

TECH and design school iACADEMY has announced that Oliver Kirchhoff, a visual effects (VFX) artist, has joined its faculty. With his portfolio including works in Marvel Studios and other globally recognized productions, Mr. Kirchhoff will be teaching 3D animation and VFX. He has worked on Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man 3, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, and The Mandalorian.