Arts & Culture (12/17/25)

1 of 5

Poets’ organization marks 40 years

LINANGAN SA IMAHEN, Retorika at Anyo (LIRA), the organization of poets who write in Filipino founded by National Artist Virgilio Almario, marked its 40th anniversary on Dec. 15, the date of the 150th birthday of Emilio Jacinto, a general during the Philippine Revolution who is often referred to as the Brains of the Katipunan. The celebration kicked off with a wreath-laying ceremony at Jacinto’s tomb in Himlayang Pilipino in Quezon City. Twenty winners of recent literary contests spearheaded by LIRA, the Quezon City local government, and book publisher San Anselmo Press were also awarded, led by En Villasis, Mikael de Lara Co, and Frank Cimatu.

Jacinto descendants mark 150th birth anniversary

THE LEGACY of Emilio Jacinto, the “Brains of the Katipunan,” was honored on Dec. 15 as his descendants took part in official wreath-laying ceremonies marking his 150th birth anniversary at the Kartilya ng Katipunan monument in Manila. Present at the ceremony were filmmaker and writer Real Florido, a descendant of Jacinto, alongside Jeff Jacinto, representing the direct family line. The event was hosted by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) in partnership with the City of Manila,

CCP releases Simbang Gabi schedule

TO EMBRACE the rich tradition of Filipino Catholicism, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is hosting its annual Simbang Gabi from Dec. 16 to 24. The nine dawn masses are set to happen every 5 a.m., culminating in the Christmas Eve Mass on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. All will take place at the CCP Annex Parking Lot along Vicente Sotto St. at the CCP Complex in Pasay City. On Dec. 24, the CCP will also hold special pre-mass activities, starting at 7 p.m., including a nativity story and a performance by the Philippine Madrigal Singers along with soprano Myramae Meneses.

Ballet Manila brings back Snow White

BALLET MANILA is continuing its “Holiday Cheer Series,” a family oriented program for the Christmas season, with the timeless story of Snow White, which will run from Dec. 25 to 29, 4 p.m., at the Aliw Theater at the CCP Complex in Pasay City. This year’s Snow White features two alternating casts in the lead roles for the very first time: real-life couple Abigail Oliveiro and Mark Sumaylo, and the fresh pairing of Nanami Hasegawa and Romeo Peralta. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

REP announces 89th season titles

ANCHORED on the theme “By love, transformed,” Repertory Philippines (REP) will present four diverse productions for its 89th season in 2026. First is Unplugged: Staged Readings Reimagined set for March 21, 22, 28, and 29. It will take on two beloved classic comedies: Noel Coward’s Private Lives, directed by REP’s Artistic Director Jeremy Domingo, and Anton Chekhov’s The Proposal, directed by Cara Barredo. Next is the musical The Man of La Mancha from June 5 to 28, to be directed by Nelsito Gomez, in partnership with the Manila Symphony Orchestra. Third is a fairytale, Cinderella, care of REP’s Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA), scheduled for August. These shows will be held at the Repertory Eastwood Theater, at the Eastwood Citywalk in Quezon City. The last production is Shakespeare’s comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream, to be shown in September at Saint Cecilia’s Hall, St. Scholastica’s College, Manila. REP’s season passes are available to order, allowing patrons 30% off regular ticket prices, via https://tinyurl.com/REP89SeasonPass.