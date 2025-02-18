Entertainment News (02/18/25)

1 of 12

Viber launches Viber Dating in PHL

THE MESSAGING app Viber now offers Viber Dating, a new in-app feature that helps Filipinos meet real people. Viber Dating officially launched in the Philippines on Valentine’s Day, making it the first communications app to offer a moderated dating solution. “Unlike other dating apps, when you meet someone special through Viber Dating, you can smoothly transition to Viber’s main app, where you can keep the conversation going and continue building your connection in a secure and private space,” Viber said in a statement. Its advantage is “end-to-end encryption,” with messages not stored in its servers once delivered. Users’ dating profiles will also be strictly separate from their primary Viber accounts, and only visible to other Viber Dating users, in a separate tab from the main conversations.

Orange & Lemons’ Carpenters cover

FILIPINO band Orange & Lemons has marked the season of romance with a fresh take on The Carpenters’ timeless classic “Close To You.” Released in time for Valentine’s Day, the band’s cover brought a modern twist to the track while preserving its emotional essence. The origins of the cover dates back to 1999, when the Bulacan-based band was preparing the material for their debut album. They are also gearing up for an international tour, visiting five cities across Asia and North America: Singapore on March 2, Toronto on May 30, New York on May 31, San Francisco on June 6, and Los Angeles on June 7. Orange & Lemons’ “Close To You” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Lily Stars Records.

Gabbi Garcia named PBB Host

GMA NETWORK has announced that Sparkle artist Gabbi Garcia is the first-ever “Kapuso” host of the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Celebrity Collab Edition. Ms. Garcia, who once auditioned and failed to get into the 2012 edition of PBB, said she is excited to host this year, according to a statement. Her previous hosting stints include Miss Universe Philippines 2024 and the Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 Gabi ng Parangal.

J-pop ONE OR EIGHT remix features Felip, th ủ y

RISING Japanese boy band ONE OR EIGHT has unveiled the third and final remix version of their hit track “KAWASAKI.” This time, it is a collaboration with Felip (a.k.a. Ken of Filipino P-pop boy band SB19) and Vietnamese-American R&B singer-songwriter thủy. The cross-border remix features trap beats that underscore Felip’s signature deep vocals and rap delivery along with thủy’s sultry voice. The result is a fusion of R&B and hip-hop. The remix is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Korean actress Jisoo releases debut mini album

SOUTH KOREAN singer and actress Jisoo has dropped her debut mini album AMORTAGE via Warner Records. The project includes her lead single “earthquake” and its accompanying Christian Breslauer-directed music video. The album includes two English-language and two English-and-Korean tracks. The album title is a fusion of “amor” and “montage,” leaning into the emotional stages of love and the many moments of a relationship. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

Marc Nelson meets nature heroes in new season

INDIVIDUALS and groups behind innovative climate-friendly projects take center stage in the new season of Sustainable Living, airing on Metro Channel on Sundays at 8 p.m. Done in partnership with First Philippine Holdings, the show features eco-tourism spots, sustainable products, and innovative solutions meant to inspire lifestyle changes for the good of the environment. Some guests this season are Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery, a sustainable restaurant that champions responsible and eco-friendly practices in the food industry; David Esteban of the Earth School in El Nido, Palawan, a bamboo-built pioneer of eco-conscious education; and Cherrie Atilano, founder of AGREA Agricultural Systems International, Inc., which aims to help farmers and fishers, alleviate the effects of climate change, and establish food security. Sustainable Living: Heroes of Sustainability airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Metro Channel.

Ben&Ben’s new single arrives on streaming platforms

TO CELEBRATE the season of love, Filipino pop band Ben&Ben has released the new single, “Tomorrow With You,” now available via Sony Music Entertainment. The song explores the resilience of love in the face of life’s uncertainties, emphasizing the importance of taking each day as it comes. It is inspired by the people who shaped and impacted their journey as individuals and as a band, Ben&Ben said in a statement. The release of the track is accompanied by an audio bundle, which includes a live and a studio version, allowing listeners to enjoy both versions back-to-back. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Pixar’s Win or Lose to premiere on Disney+

THE first two episodes of Pixar Animation Studios’ TV show Win or Lose will be arriving on Disney+ on Feb. 19. It is Pixar’s first-ever original series, featuring the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. Its voice stars are Will Forte, Josh Thomson, Dorien Watson, Izaac Wang, Chanel Stewart, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Flula Borg, Kyleigh Curran, Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran, and Rhea Seehorn. Directed and written by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, the series also features music by composer Ramin Djawadi.

Munimuni to headline Philippine tour next month

FILIPINO indie band Munimuni will embark on a Philippine tour next month as part of the campaign to promote their third full-length album, Alegorya, which was released in 2024. The first part of the tour will see concerts across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao: Baguio, La Union, Metro Manila, Lucena, Cebu, Cagayan De Oro, and Davao. Co-produced and co-organized by GNN Entertainment Productions, the tour will feature long sets by the five-piece band and will be supported by guest acts representing each city. The tour has also partnered with Filla Killa, Indie CDO, Holodeck Productions, Alpas, Film and Print, and Whitebox Collective, to bring the tour outside of the capital. The folk-pop quintet will be performing songs off their latest album, along with some fan favorites.

Action thriller G20 slated for Prime Video release

THE Viola Davis-starrer G20 will be arriving on Prime Video on April 10, the platform revealed this week. It follows Ms. Davis as US President Danielle Sutton, who becomes a target when the G20 summit comes under siege. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard world leaders. This R-rated action-packed thriller is directed by Patricia Riggen. Co-stars include Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar, and Antony Starr.

Hans Zimmer’s music live at Metropolitan Theater

THIS JULY, the Hollywood Orchestra will be presenting The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others, a live concert celebrating the timeless and iconic film scores of the legendary composer. It will be held on July 7 and 8 at the Manila Metropolitan Theater. Among the movie themes to be performed are Pirates of the Caribbean and Inception, Interstellar, Gladiator, and The Lion King. The music will be accompanied by select film clips, shown through illumination and laser projections. The concert is made possible through the collaboration of KBEAM Events and Star Entertainment.

How to Train Your Dragon live adaptation set for June

FANS of the 2010 DreamWorks animated film How to Train Your Dragon will be able to visit the Isle of Berk once more in the live adaptation of the same name coming to big screens this year. Like the original, it chronicles the feud between Vikings and dragons being challenged by a friendship between the young human Hiccup and his newfound dragon friend Toothless. The cast is composed of Mason Thames, Gerard Butler, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur. The film is written and directed by Dean DeBlois. It comes to Philippine cinemas on June 11.